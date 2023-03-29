ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ, a leading provider of technology-driven working capital financing and payments solutions, announces the hire of Lorraine Julius as Vice President of Sales for the Western Region. This role marks a return to LSQ for Julius, who previously spent 14 years in a similar role supporting accounts receivable finance clients in California.

Coming Full Circle, Julius Rejoins LSQ AR Finance Team (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Lorraine back on our team," said LSQ National Sales Director Renee Jackson. "Her ability to understand the needs of clients and to structure deals that serve an array of companies is remarkable. In her previous tenure, she was one of our consistent top performers and built great relationships with clients and partners. She comes back with even more experience and the same high level of enthusiasm she had before; I'm excited to see the success that combination brings."

In the interceding four years, Julius worked for several large banks that are part of LSQ's network, experience she feels will make her an even better partner for clients and referral partners.

"I learned so much in the four years working internally with the banks," Julius said. "Understanding bankers' goals and the products they offer will make me a better partner as we bring joint solutions to their clients or prospects.

Julius cites a familiarity with the LSQ culture as to what drew her back to the company.

"Having spent the bulk of my career at LSQ, I knew what working here was like," she said, "so when the opportunity came up to return, it was an easy decision. Beyond the familiarity, it's an even stronger company than the one I left in 2019 and has a great name in the market.

"In today's economy, we are seeing so many companies struggling with short- and long-term liquidity. LSQ has really grown over the years to address those specific needs and I'm excited to be a part of that again."

Julius is based in San Diego and has two sons. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time outdoors. She is very active in her support of nonprofits, including HEALsci, a Texas-based philanthropic organization that helps ease the financial burden of individuals and families affected by life-changing spinal cord injuries, and is the past President of the Inland Empire Chapter of the Risk Management Association.

About LSQ | lsq.com

LSQ is a market leader and pioneer in working capital finance and payments solutions. For more than 25 years, LSQ has leveraged innovative technology, credit and risk expertise, and proprietary data that empowers thousands of businesses to optimize their working capital, automate and accelerate payments, manage collections, and mitigate risk. Every year, we accelerate billions of dollars in payments to businesses and their suppliers through our LSQ FastTrack platform to help them obtain the funds they need to grow and thrive. LSQ is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.lsq.com .

