51Talk Online Education Group Announces the Results for the Third Quarter, the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

The Company completed the divestiture of its China mainland business on June 30th, 2022. After the divestiture, the Company focuses on providing online English tutoring lessons taught by foreign teachers to K-12 and post-secondary students in countries and regions outside of mainland China.

The Company has announced that the change of the Company's legal name from China Online Education Group to 51Talk Online Education Group was approved and adopted by way of annual general meeting on September 30, 2022.

The Company has changed the ratio of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") to Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio") from one (1) ADS representing fifteen (15) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing sixty (60) Class A ordinary shares.The effective date was on December 15, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time).

Net revenues were US$15.0 million for the full year 2022 and gross margin was 78.8% for the full year 2022.

Net loss was US$42.5 million , including net loss from continuing operations [1] of US$12.8 million and net loss from discontinued operations [2] of US$29.7 million .

Non-GAAP net loss [3] was US$41.8 million , including non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations of US$12.1 million and non-GAAP net loss from discontinued operations of US$29.7 million .

Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits balance stood at US$23.1 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Operating cash outflow was US$45.7 million for the full year 2022, including discontinued operating cash outflow of US$47.6 million and continuing operating cash inflow of US$1.9 million .

Gross Billing s [4] for the full year of 2022 were US$28.7 million .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$5.1 million , and gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 79.0%.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$2.0 million .

Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$1.9 million .

Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$0.6 million .

Gross Bill ings [4] for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$7.5 million .

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were US$4.6 million , and gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 78.6%.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was US$2.8 million .

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was US$2.6 million .

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance stood at US$22.2 million as of September 30, 2022 .

Operating cash inflow for the third quarter of 2022 was US$0.6 million .

Gross Billi ngs [4] for the third quarter of 2022 were US$8.2 million .

Key Financial and Operating Data For the three months ended

For the year ended

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022[5]

2022

2022

2022[5]















Net Revenues (in US$ millions) 3.5

4.6

5.1

15.0 Gross Margin 79.2 %

78.6 %

79.0 %

78.8 % Gross Billings (in US$ millions) 7.8

8.2

7.5

28.7















Active students with attended lesson consumption[6]

(in thousands) 14.9

19.5

22.8

26.2

















[1] "Continuing operations" refers to the Company's remaining international business after the divestiture of its China mainland business. [2] "Discontinued operations" refers to the Company's China mainland business, which has been disposed on June 30th, 2022. [3] For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures" set forth in this press release [4] Gross Billings for a specific period, which is one of the Company's key operating data, is defined as the total amount of cash received and receivable from third party payment platforms for the sale of course packages and services in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. The Gross Billings data included herein was from the Company's business system and converted with quarterly corresponding exchange rate, which may lead to differences with bank records. [5] For purposes of comparison, the financial and operating data of continuing business for the second quarter of 2022 or full year of 2022 are presented in this column. [6] An "active student with attended lesson consumption" for a specified period refers to a student who attended at least one paid lesson, excluding those students who only attended paid live broadcasting lessons or trial lessons.

"FY2022 represents a new beginning for 51Talk. Specifically, we completed our divestiture of the China mainland business in the second quarter with the third quarter being the first quarter where 100% of the Company's revenues derived from international markets. On September 30th, our shareholders approved the proposal of changing our legal name from China Online Education Group to 51Talk Online Education Group. We believe these are all significant milestones that we have accomplished in 2022 and are excited by the future prospects of 51Talk as we continue to execute our localization strategy in the international markets." said Mr. Jack Jiajia Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 51Talk.

"Our Gross Billings for 2022 was US$28.7 million. In Q1 and Q2, we benefited from immediate demand due to COVID-related closing of schools and offline tutoring providers. In Q3 and Q4, classes returned to normal in some international markets and created defections from our classes.

Starting from Q3 onwards, we intensified our localization efforts and deployed marketing and operational personnel in selected places. As our international experience grows, we are confident in our execution and expansion over the medium term. Results from early sales initiatives foster our belief that our product, processes and technology can be transferred to international markets with equal success in a post COVID world.

In terms of technology, we believe AI-powered tutors will transform online education. The combination of tutor and AI will significantly improve user experience and greatly promote personalized education. Specifically, adaptive learning or the creation of personalized teaching content, the provision of customized teaching tools for teachers and customized lesson feedback based on students' learning situations, among others. We have already begun integrating ChatGPT into our products and operations and continue to strategically build around our vision of personalized education.

Finally, our international business achieved positive operating cash flow during Q3 and Q4, reflecting strong execution of our sustainable growth strategy." Mr. Huang concluded.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Margin

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were US$4.6 million. The number of active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 19,500 in the third quarter of 2022.

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2022 was US$1.0 million. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was US$3.6 million. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 78.6%.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were US$6.2 million.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were US$3.7 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were US$3.7 million.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were US$0.63 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP product development expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were US$0.58 million.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were US$1.8 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were US$1.7 million.

Loss from Operations

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was US$2.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was US$2.4 million.

Net Loss

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was US$2.8 million.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$ 0.2 million, non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was US$2.6 million.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was US$0.01.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$ 0.2 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was US$0.01.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was US$0.50. Each ADS represents 60 Class A ordinary shares.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.2 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was US$0.46.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash of US$22.2 million.

The Company had advances from students[7] of US$13.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

[7] "Advances from students" is defined as the amount of obligation to transfer goods or service to students or business partners for which consideration has been received from students in advance. The deposits from students are also presented in the total amount of "advances from students"

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Margin

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$5.1 million. The number of active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 22,800 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$1.1 million. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$4.0 million. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$79.0 %.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$6.2 million.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$3.99 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$3.96 million.

Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$0.44 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$0.39 million.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$1.74 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were US$1.71 million.

Loss from Operations

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$2.2 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$2.1 million.

Net Loss

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$2.0 million.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.1 million, non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$1.9 million.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$0.01.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.1 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$0.01.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$0.36. Each ADS represents 60 Class A ordinary shares.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.1 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was US$0.34.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents, time deposits of US$23.1 million.

The Company had advances from students of US$15.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross margin

Net revenues for 2022 were US$15.0 million. The increase was primarily attributed to an increase in the number of active students with general lesson consumption.

Cost of revenues for 2022 was US$3.2 million. Gross profit for 2022 was US$11.9 million, gross margin for 2022 was 78.8%.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for 2022 were US$24.2 million.

Sales and marketing expenses for 2022 were US$13.28 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for 2022 were US$13.26 million.

Product development expenses for 2022 were US$2.9 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP product development expenses for 2022 were US$2.7 million.

General and administrative expenses for 2022 were US$8.1 million. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for 2022 were US$7.5 million.

Loss from Operations

Operating loss for 2022 was US$12.4 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss for 2022 was US$11.6 million.

Net Loss

Net loss for 2022 was US$42.6 million.

Non-GAAP net loss for 2022 was US$41.8 million.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for 2022 was US$7.61. Each ADS represents 60 Class A ordinary shares.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for 2022 was US$7.48.

The financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 herein have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm. The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be disclosed in the Company's Form 20-F may differ from the above-mentioned unaudited and unreviewed financial statements.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects net Gross Billings of international business to be between $8.0 million and $8.2 million, which would represent sequential growth of 6.2% to 8.9% and an increase of approximately 51.2% to 55.0% from the same quarter last year.

The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, 51Talk considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP product development expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per share and per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

51Talk believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. 51Talk believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to 51Talk's historical performance. 51Talk computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. 51Talk believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expenses that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the 51Talk's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying table at the end of this press release provides more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures..

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands)



















As of









Sep.30,

Dec. 31,











2022

2022











US$

US$





















ASSETS













Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

21,259

18,186







Time deposites

-

4,872







Restricted cash

975

-







Amounts due from related parties

3

-







Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,434

3,509





Total current assets

25,671

26,567























Non-current assets















Property and equipment, net

32

25







Intangible assets, net

107

104







Right-of-use assets

853

769







Deferred tax assets

31

-







Other non-current assets

236

169





Total non-current assets

1,259

1,067























Total assets

26,930

27,634













LIABILITIES









AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities















Advances from students

13,167

15,167







Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities

4,031

4,341







Amounts due to related parties

-

389







Lease liability

419

427







Taxes payable

167

186





Total current liabilities

17,784

20,510























Non-current liabilities















Lease liability

399

307







Other non-current liabilities

202

156







Deferred tax liabilities

-

84





Total non-current liabilities

601

547























Total liabilities

18,385

21,057





















Total shareholders' equity

8,545

6,577





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

26,930

27,634







































51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















For the three months ended

For the year ended



Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



2022

2022

2022



US$

US$

US$ Net revenues

4,593

5,051

15,048 Cost of revenues

(984)

(1,062)

(3,194) Gross profit

3,609

3,989

11,854 Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses

(3,728)

(3,985)

(13,279) Product development expenses

(629)

(435)

(2,865) General and administrative expenses

(1,830)

(1,742)

(8,068) Total operating expenses

(6,187)

(6,162)

(24,212) Loss from operations

(2,578)

(2,173)

(12,358) Other income/(expenses), net

(190)

171

(426) Loss before income tax expenses and

discontinued operations

(2,768)

(2,002)

(12,784) Income tax expenses

(34)

-

(60) Loss from continuing operations, net of

income tax

(2,802)

(2,002)

(12,844) Loss from discontinued operations, net of

income tax

-

-

(29,712) Net loss, all attributable to the Company's

ordinary shareholders

(2,802)

(2,002)

(42,556)













Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic and diluted loss per

share

336,341,446

337,549,708

335,640,275







































51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)











For the three months ended

For the year ended













Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,













2022

2022

2022













US$

US$

US$

























Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders



















Basic and diluted





(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.13)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



















Basic and diluted





(0.50)

(0.36)

(7.61)





















Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating expenses as follows:





















Sales and marketing expenses





-

(30)

(17)

Product development expenses





(49)

(45)

(149)

General and administrative expenses





(156)

(34)

(546)































51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)



























For the three months ended

For the year ended











Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,











2022

2022

2022











US$

US$

US$























Sales and marketing expenses





(3,728)

(3,985)

(13,279)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





-

(30)

(17)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses





(3,728)

(3,955)

(13,262)























Product development expenses





(629)

(435)

(2,865)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(49)

(45)

(149)

Non-GAAP product development expenses





(580)

(390)

(2,716)























General and administrative expenses





(1,830)

(1,742)

(8,068)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(156)

(34)

(546)

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses





(1,674)

(1,708)

(7,522)























Operating expenses





(6,187)

(6,162)

(24,212)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(205)

(109)

(712)

Non-GAAP operating expenses





(5,982)

(6,053)

(23,500)























Loss from operations





(2,578)

(2,173)

(12,358)

Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(205)

(109)

(712)

Non-GAAP loss from operations





(2,373)

(2,064)

(11,646)































51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)









For the three months ended

For the year ended











Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,













2022

2022

2022













US$

US$

US$



























Income tax expenses





(34)

-

(60)



Less: Tax impact of Share-based compensation expenses





-

-

-



Non-GAAP income tax expenses





(34)

-

(60)



























Loss from continuing operations, net of income tax





(2,802)

(2,002)

(12,844)



Less: Share-based compensation expenses





(205)

(109)

(712)



Non-GAAP loss from continuing operations, net of income tax





(2,597)

(1,893)

(12, 132)

























Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax





-

-

(29,712)



Less: Share-based compensation expenses





-

-

-



Non-GAAP loss from discontinued operations, net of income

tax





-

-

(29,712)

























Net loss, all attributable to the Company's ordinary

shareholders





(2,802)

(2,002)

(42,556)



Add back: Share-based compensation expenses





(205)

(109)

(712)



Non-GAAP net loss, all attributable to the Company's

ordinary shareholders





(2,597)

(1,893)

(41,844)



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share





336,341,446

337,549,708

335,640,275











































Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders













basic and diluted



(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.12)

























Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders















basic and diluted



(0.46)

(0.34)

(7.48)











































