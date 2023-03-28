Xembly Appoints Ziad Ismail as Chief Operating Officer

Ismail brings over 20 years of executive experience to accelerate company's vision for an AI chief of staff for every worker

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xembly , an AI chief of staff, today announced that Ziad Ismail has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ismail will lead and scale Xembly's dynamic product and bold vision to reinvent work.

Ziad Ismail (PRNewswire)

Xembly's AI combines the power of a seasoned executive assistant and chief of staff into a single product that accurately automates and maintains context across work-related tasks. By capturing accurate meeting notes and action items, holding teams accountable for task completion, scheduling meetings, managing priorities, and optimizing schedules, Xembly frees users to focus on strategic work.

Ismail, also a Xembly board member, is an industry leader with over 20 years of experience in product and executive positions at category-leading companies. He was the first Chief Product Officer at Convoy, where he brought AI and automation to commercial logistics and scaled the company from Series A to a Series E valuation of $3.8 billion. Most recently, Ismail was Chief Operating Officer at H1, a global healthcare data platform connecting the world to the right doctors. He holds a Masters in Computer Science from the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We're in the early stages of a new supercycle – AI to automate the world's work," said Pete Christothoulou , Founder and CEO at Xembly. "As we continue to scale enterprise adoption and expand our capabilities, adding someone with Ziad's expertise and customer-first mindset was crucial. He's successfully led teams to reinvent some of the largest and most competitive global industries using AI and data-based insight, building multi-billion dollar businesses. He's been an incredible partner from day one, and we're thrilled to have him join full-time."

"I can't imagine a more critical problem to work on than helping every worker become more successful. The future will go far beyond just adding AI to existing tools – there is an opportunity to rethink how work happens," said Ziad Ismail , COO at Xembly. "I've watched the Xembly team execute its ambitious vision since day one and couldn't be more excited to join now."

About Xembly

Xembly is an AI chief of staff, an all-in-one assistant used at category-leading companies to improve productivity and effectiveness for users and teams. Xembly accurately automates and closes the loop on meaningful work, like capturing accurate meeting notes and action items, holding teams accountable for meeting task completion, scheduling meetings, managing priorities, and optimizing schedules.

