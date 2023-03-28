Viatec "Smart" family of Fleet Electrification solutions, SmartPX and SmartPTO - New Standard in Plug-in Electric Power for Vocational Upfits

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatec has recently unveiled its SmartPX, a plug-in electric alternative to gasoline or diesel generators, at Work Truck Week 2023. This distinctive system utilizes an electric powertrain that drives a rotary generator to produce pure sine-wave 120VAC/240VAC power. It is an ideal solution for running demanding equipment on vocational fleets, creating a safe and quiet worksite for operators while achieving ESG goals.

Viatec logo in line typical version for normal use on light backgrounds (PRNewswire)

SmartPX, pure sign-wave, plug-in electric generator expands utility fleet emission reduction offerings from Viatec

SmartPX was piloted on Utilimaster's step vans for Duke Energy, who collaborated with Viatec to develop their "Smart" family of products designed to meet fleet-level emissions goals. SmartPX is installed on Duke's utility step vans to supply power to an array of tools and equipment, including a rooftop HVAC unit, a 4hp trash pump (used for clearing water and debris), multiple 120V outlets, an external 240V outlet for heavier equipment, and 12V power to maintain vehicle batteries.

SmartPX is designed with crews in mind, powering cab comfort and other appliances effectively – everything keeping operators comfortable on the jobsite. It recharges overnight with a standard 120V outlet or Level II EV charger at an operations center or residential location.

Viatec has worked with utility providers and truck manufacturers to produce systems that fast-track fleet electrification. SmartPX is the newest addition to the "Smart" family of products that includes SmartPTO, which has been an industry-standard in this technology since 2019. SmartPTO is Viatec's innovative plug-in ePTO solution for bucket trucks and more. It saves on fuel costs, eliminates emissions and noise from worksites, and reduces maintenance costs while supplying clean hydraulic power for vocational vehicles.

Mark Ferri, Viatec's President and CEO, says, "Viatec's launch of SmartPX to complement SmartPTO is a major milestone in electrification for work. These technologies allow fleet managers to reach emissions goals without compromising performance."

Viatec is committed to enabling Zero Emissions Worksites. In addition to SmartPTO and SmartPX, this year the company is announcing a pilot program for its newest addition to the "Smart" family of fleet electrification solutions, SmartAPU, designed to provide 12V DC and 120V AC for light-duty fleets. The company is dedicated to advancing crew safety via electric power solutions for vocational fleets that exceed industry standards, delivering superior performance while eliminating emissions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIATEC