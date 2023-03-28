SAUCY GOURMET UNVEILS NEW SALSA VERDE FLAVOR

Alongside The Release of its Fourth Variety, This Gourmet Plant-Based Salsa Company Plans For a 2023 Expansion Into New Regions

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy Gourmet, the versatile, plant-based salsa that's spicing up kitchens, restaurants and grocery aisles throughout the country has unveiled their latest flavor - Salsa Verde. Launched in Whole Foods by South Florida-based Chef David Blonsky in 2020, Saucy Gourmet soon became a household staple and the salsa of choice for those looking for a gourmet vegan salsa. The brand is now expanding to stores across the nation.

"I want people to be able to create and enjoy memorable meals to share with their friends and family."

Made with just seven fresh ingredients, Saucy Gourmet contains no added sugars and is offered in four unique flavors with varying heat profiles: Chipotle Salsa, Classic Salsa, Habanero Salsa, and the newly released Salsa Verde, which will hit shelves across the country in the new year. It can be enjoyed as a dip, marinade or cooking sauce.

"I set out to create the freshest tasting salsas and sauces in the market. I want people to be able to create and enjoy memorable meals to share with their friends and family," says founder Chef David Blonsky.

Following the success of the original products, Saucy Gourmet's new Salsa Verde flavor, a mild 6-ingredient addition to the product line, will soon be available both online and in stores.

"After creating Saucy's original recipes, I realized that the most underrated salsa, Salsa Verde, needed a place in the market. All ingredients are slow roasted and blended together to make the most amazing and versatile Salsa Verde available," says Chef Blonsky.

Saucy Gourmet products are purchasable all across the Southern Region in 1200 top grocery stores including Publix, Ingles Market, PSK Supermarkets, and, of course, Whole Foods. Soon, Saucy Gourmet will be available in Texas and throughout the Northeast as the brand expands into multiple regions in 2023.

For those major hot sauce enthusiasts, Saucy Gourmet offers a monthly Salsa Subscription Box packaged for the holidays.

ABOUT SAUCY

Chef David Blonsky is a South Florida based chef and founder of Saucy Gourmet. After dedicating much time to the world of catering and the restaurant business, Blonsky founded Saucy Gourmet in 2019. His amazing Gourmet Foods are available all across the Southern Region in over 1200 top grocery stores like Whole Foods Market, Publix Supermarket, Ingles Market, PSK Supermarkets, along with establishing a strong push into the Food Service industry.

