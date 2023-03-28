PAAMC HK Honored with Two Awards at Offshore China Fund Awards 2022

HONG KONG, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Group, has won 2 awards at the Offshore China Fund Awards 2022, co-sponsored by Bloomberg and the Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong (HKCAMA), in recognition of the outstanding performance of its products.

The Ping An of China SIF - RMB Bond Fund (the "Fund") was named the 1st Runner-up in the Best Total Return - Greater China Fixed Income (5 Year) category. This is the 5th consecutive year for the Fund to be honored in the Best Total Return - Greater China Fixed Income category for its industry-leading performance.

Launched in 2011, the Fund aims to provide total returns comprised of interest income and capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in RMB denominated instruments including fixed income instruments, asset backed securities, convertible bonds, commercial papers and short term bills and notes. The Fund is actively managed with a variety of strategies. Its holdings are well diversified in terms of industries and regions, with the majority in the investment grade space.

The Ping An of China CSI 5-10Y CGB ETF (3080.HK) is awarded the 2nd runner-up in the category of ETF Best Tracking Error (1 Year).

Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK, said, "We're very proud to be consistently recognized for our funds' exceptional performance over these years. The awards are an endorsement of our team's effort and our commitment to achieve superior and sustainable returns for investors. We are also very grateful for the trust of our partners and investors, who enable us to do our best work and continuously deliver market-leading solutions and services."

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets. For more information, please visit PAAMC HK' website (asset.pingan.com.hk). (This website has not been reviewed by the SFC).

View original content:

SOURCE Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited