CereVasc Appoints Dr. Adel Malek Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel, minimally invasive treatments for neurological diseases, names Adel Malek, MD PhD as the company's Chief Medical Officer. This new appointment will allow CereVasc to further accelerate the development and clinical strategy of the eShunt® System, the first minimally invasive device being designed to treat communicating hydrocephalus.

Dr. Malek is Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of the Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Division in the department of Neurosurgery at Tufts Medical Center and Professor of Neurosurgery at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Malek is a co-inventor of the eShunt endovascular device for treatment of communicating hydrocephalus. He is a board-certified neurosurgeon in Boston specializing in the treatment of brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and stroke and has dual training in microsurgical and minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery. His research includes the study of hemodynamics and mechanotransduction of brain aneurysm development and advanced 3-dimensional imaging to improve the safety of neuro-endovascular therapies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Malek to the leadership team at CereVasc. With his vast experience, innovative thinking and focus on patient care, Dr. Malek is well suited to guide the medical strategy for CereVasc as we expand our clinical and product development programs," said Dan Levangie, Chairman and CEO of CereVasc. "I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. Malek for the past eight years as we have brought the eShunt System from concept to human use. I am looking forward to his contributions as we enter this exciting phase of transforming hydrocephalus treatment," continued Levangie.

"I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the great pioneering innovations at CereVasc as we embark on expanded clinical studies and product development initiatives. Having worked with the team for the past eight years, I have been impressed with the passion for improving patient care and dedication to transformative innovation and am looking forward to supporting this important mission." said Dr. Malek. Dr. Malek completed Neurosurgical training at Brigham and Women's/Children's Hospital Boston and Neurointerventional Radiology fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Malek received a Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and has contributed over 150 peer-reviewed scientific articles.

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical-stage, venture-funded, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its flagship product, the eShunt System, is intended to offer the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH) and an improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device invention originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chairman of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Neurosurgeon and Chief of Neurovascular Surgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

