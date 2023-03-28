Boyne Capital has Partnered with the Founders of Ryan Construction and Ryan Marine

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has partnered with management in acquiring Ryan Construction Co., Inc. and Ryan Marine, Inc. (collectively "Ryan Marine" or the "Company"), a provider of diversified marine and industrial contracting and maintenance services across the Hampton Roads region of Virginia.

Founded in 1985, Ryan Marine has deep, long-tenured relationships with many blue-chip customers in the government and industrial end markets, including defense, logistics and utilities. The Company's marine and land-based service offering includes marine retention walls and pilings, industrial foundations, utility support/installation, shoreline erosion control, environmental remediation, trenching, earthmoving, and other diversified industrial services. Given Ryan Marine's specialized marine capabilities and highly qualified workforce, the Company serves as a mission-critical provider to the significant naval and industrial infrastructure in the region.

Derek McDowell, Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, "Ryan Marine has leveraged its best-in-class service standards, reputation, and longstanding presence in the community to develop lasting, reoccurring relationships in the Hampton Roads region. We are excited to partner with Ryan and the team to support the Company's next phase of growth as a mission-critical service provider for its customers. This investment is another example of Boyne's focus in partnering with leading infrastructure services businesses."

Ryan Nelms, CEO of Ryan Marine, said, "We are excited to be part of the Boyne portfolio. This partnership will assist Ryan Marine in developing the corporate infrastructure to better serve its current customers, while also providing strategic guidance to increase our market share in delivering specialized services to our customers across the Mid-Atlantic region."

The transaction represents the most recent platform investment in BCM Fund II ("Fund"). Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and with EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million.

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, business & financial services, and industrial, infrastructure & engineering services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com.

Contact Matthew Menker (mmenker@boynecapital.com) regarding new opportunities.

View original content:

SOURCE Boyne Capital