Axonify Launches Enhanced Frontline Enablement Solution

Axonify expands its AI-driven frontline learning solution to become a full-suite frontline enablement platform.

WATERLOO, ON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonify , a leader in frontline learning, is announcing the launch of its new frontline enablement solution, which pairs its proven AI-packed approach to learning with additional communications and task management functionality. To celebrate the evolution of its product, Axonify has also launched a refreshed brand identity, logo and website.

Axonify's new logo (PRNewswire)

In 2011, Axonify was the first learning platform to support frontlines, closing the gap between what staff know, and what they need to know. Using scientific research, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Axonify streamlines learning in the flow of work and drives industry-leading knowledge retention rates. Through company acquisitions and internal product development, Axonify's functionality has now expanded to provide additional critical tools to help frontlines deliver meaningful customer-employee experiences, while remaining rooted in learning. Embedded two-way communication and feedback ensure your staff is engaged, informed and connected to HQ, no matter the scale of your organization. While guided task management shows employees exactly how to put their training to use, every single day.

"Turnover, labor shortages, a recession and climbing interest rates have all put a strain on frontline workers, their managers and organizations across the world," said Carol Leaman, President and CEO of Axonify. "We're on a mission to help alleviate the challenges frontline workers face today under this heightened stress economy and also inspire real change in how this workforce learns and develops skills to be successful every day. We are expanding our product purposely to add functionalities that support and complement our foundational approach, serving as a single hub for retailers, grocers and more to manage how they communicate, assign tasks and educate their workers."

Axonify offers a full suite of frontline enablement solutions across industries including retail, grocery, finance and insurance, and distribution. The platform provides scalability across enterprises and provides the insights and data needed to make informed decisions.

Axonify's new brand campaign includes elements such as:

New logo: The new logo builds off the tried-and-true identity that has established Axonify in the market for a decade. It's bolder, warmer, with more fluidity and emphasis on connections.

New brand colors: The new colors build on Axonify's existing identity with brighter, more refined hues and more modern tones.

New brand promise: How the frontline learns, connects and gets things done.

To learn more about Axonify's new branding, click here.

About Axonify

Axonify is the proven frontline enablement solution that gives employees everything they need to learn, connect and get things done. It starts with brain science and AI to drive knowledge retention through bite-sized microlearning and daily intelligent reinforcement. Embedded two-way communication and feedback ensure your staff is engaged and informed, no matter the scale of your organization, and guided task management shows employees exactly how to put their training to use, every single day. With an industry-leading 83% engagement rate, companies use Axonify to deliver next-level CX, higher sales, improved workplace safety and lower turnover. Axonify enables over 3.5 million frontline workers in 160+ countries, with over 250 customers including Lowe's, Kroger, Walmart and Citizens Bank. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, visit axonify.com .

Media Contact: axonify@shiftcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axonify