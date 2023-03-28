Atlanta Motorsports Park Becomes First Race Track to Install Level 3 Fast Chargers for High Performance EVs

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to one of the world's most exciting road tracks, Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) now sets the standard for high-performance Electric Vehicle (EV) fast chargers in the United States.

"Electric vehicles are the future of racing, and EV owners deserve an uncompromised experience."

In partnership with Indigo Energy, AMP has become the first race track in the USA to install five brand-new Autel MaxiCharger DC Fast Level 3 Chargers. These EV "superchargers" offer up to 180kW of charging, providing up to 125 miles of range in 10min with a maximum 400A output current. A total charge requires just 20 – 30 minutes for most vehicles.

"Electric vehicles are the future of racing, and EV owners deserve an uncompromised experience when pushing their performance to the limit," says AMP owner and CEO Jeremy Porter. "From hyperexotics to luxury vehicles to EV retrofits, everybody who comes to AMP deserves speedy charging off-track so they can get back to shaving off their times on-track. Our long-term ambition is to be an incubator for using mobility technology. Currently we have three EV technology companies at Atlanta Motorsports Park and installing level three chargers crystallizes our commitment to this tech."

Located close to member garages, the five Autel MaxiCharger DC Fast charging stations provide ease-of-access when both coming to and getting off the track. Manufacturer Autel promises that the chargers will provide continued software compatibility with new vehicles, and the chargers are already compatible with all vehicles of IEC standards.

"At Autel Energy, our slogan is Powering the Planet; we are the only EV Charging OEM that innovates, designs, and develops solutions to automotive quality and standards," said John Thomas, COO of Autel Energy. "Being part of the transition to electric racing underpins our vision to move the world towards a sustainable future in every category. For two decades, Autel has put technology in the hands of mechanics, technicians, performance vehicle developers, and enthusiasts to ensure every vehicle is powered, tuned, and running at its peak performance when it hits the road or the track. Autel Energy is extremely proud and excited to partner with AMP and Indigo to lead the pack in helping to define the transition to performance EV motorsports."

Speaking on behalf of Indigo Energy, President David Mansfield said that "Indigo Energy has always pushed the forefront of what energy companies can offer, from fossil fuel to alternative sources, just as car manufacturers seek to offer the latest technologies to drivers and racing teams. We are extremely proud to be the owner and operator of both the MaxiCharger DC Fast and AC Floorstanding for this project. Together, these units provide a top of the line experience in DC and AC charging. We have been growing a reliable network of charging stations, and this is the culmination of much effort and experience.

Mansfield added that he was most excited by the fact that Indigo's ability to develop and provide solutions for these unique racing vehicles allowed them to contribute to "the next chapter in the ever-changing story of motorsports in the North Georgia Mountains. Racing and motorsports have had a storied history in Dawson County — from Lloyd Seay and Roy Hall to the Elliots. From bootleggers to professional racing, there is an evolution moving towards the future, and EV is a new frontier in that story. Indigo Energy is excited to be a part of this transition alongside AMP and Autel Energy."

The addition of the chargers is just the latest move AMP has made in an effort to act as a pioneer to EV motorsports. Looking to the future, the track anticipates that many states could soon follow California's lead, with plans to phase out the sale of internal combustion vehicles totally or completely within the next 50 years. Many AMP members have been early adopters of EV powertrains, with some banding together to form EV-focused garages specifically designed to bring the most performance out of any electric vehicle. They even retrofit popular vehicle models, like the Toyota 86, to an all-electric powertrain!

As more organizations and consumers move toward the use of electric vehicles, track-testing EVs becomes all-the-more important for both the evolution of racing culture and public feedback for manufacturer R&D. AMP's adoption of the world-class standard in EV charging acts as an important step towards encouraging the transition towards something new — while leaving the passion and legacy of racing fully intact.

ABOUT ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK

Atlanta Motorsports Park (AMP) is the first green, sustainable motorsports country club of its kind for high performance cars, motorcycles and karts. In addition to providing a driver's haven for its members, Atlanta Motorsports Park offers private track rentals, corporate group options as well as the world's most unique kart track.

Since its inception in 2012, AMP's mission has been to make motorsports accessible in an environment that offers unmatched hospitality, world-class amenities and two of the most technically challenging race circuits in the USA.

Its main road circuit is a two mile long road course that was designed by Formula One track architect Hermann Tilke. It was also voted a top 10 track in North America by 'Road and Track Magazine'. Built to the CIK Level A/1 standard and featuring more elevation changes than any kart track in the world, AMP's kart circuit provides an unparalleled training base for professional racers as well as total novices. Thanks to its unique kart and road racing facilities, AMP provides a training proving ground and ladder to motorsports like no other venue in the USA.

ABOUT AUTEL ENERGY:

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and intelligent infrastructure, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide.

Autel Energy makes the most advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

ABOUT INDIGO ENERGY:

Indigo Energy's vision is to provide a premier turnkey EV charging solution for any scenario. Indigo Energy installs and operates a strategic network of charging stations, targeting customers and projects to fulfill their needs and scope. Indigo Energy understands the critical needs of reliability, uptime, and ease of use; we will continue to strive to increase each of these metrics by selecting excellent suppliers and partners.

CONTACT:

Rosalee Gaddis

678-381-8527

rosalee@atlantamotorsportspark.com

