NetDragon Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Dr. Dejian Liu, Chairman of NetDragon, commented: "In 2022, we delivered a resilient performance with 11.8% revenue growth in a year of both opportunities and challenges. Our education business achieved record-high revenue of RMB4.3 billion with 34.2% YoY growth, as we continued to build on our global market leadership position with our commitment to providing educators the ability to transform learning and collaboration. In June 2022, we introduced our all-new ActivPanel 9 that deliver the most robust, seamless and secured user experience yet for teachers and students. During the year, we also took steps to expand our strategic partnerships and M&A initiatives to tap into concrete software monetization opportunities that will unleash the value of our global channel reach, as well as our largest installed base in the overseas market."

"We are also excited to have announced that in June 2022, we entered into a strategic partnership with Merlyn Mind, a leader in education AI technology. We are currently building on this partnership to develop an artificial intelligence enabled interactive panel for classrooms, which we plan on launching in our next panel release. We believe this will be a one-of-a-kind product that will elevate our competitive position to a new level."

"The gaming industry in China went through unprecedented challenges throughout 2022 as a result of a slowdown of the domestic economy due to the Covid-19 impact. However, a clearly defined go-to-market strategy and our unique gaming IP portfolio helped us to weather the storm. Although revenue of the gaming segment decreased by 5.8% YoY, such revenue performance outperformed the market[1] as we remained laser focus on execution with operational excellence. Our overseas games continued to deliver exceptional performance with a YoY overseas revenue growth of 6.5%. We also substantially strengthened our R&D capability by adding over 300 R&D headcounts during the year, hence putting ourselves in a much stronger position to expand our pipeline of new games."

"Last but not least, we continued to put shareholders' capital return as a high priority. We are pleased to announce that the Board has approved our final dividend proposal of HK$0.40 per ordinary share. Total dividends for the year (including special interim dividend declared in August 2022) amounted to HKD1.30 per ordinary share, representing approximately 73.0% of the total profit attributable to the owners for the year."

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was RMB7.9 billion , representing an 11.8% increase YoY.

Revenue from the gaming business was RMB3.4 billion , representing 43.6% of the Company's total revenue and a 5.8% decrease YoY.

Revenue from the education business was RMB4.3 billion , representing 55.1% of the Company's total revenue and a 34.2% increase YoY.

Gross profit was RMB4.3 billion , representing a 4.6% decrease YoY.

Core segmental profit [2] from the gaming business was RMB1.8 billion , representing a 14.1% decrease YoY.

Core segmental loss [2] from the education business was RMB299 million , representing a 27.4% improvement YoY.

EBITDA was RMB1.5 billion , representing a 20.7% decrease YoY.

Operating profit was RMB1.2 billion , representing a 17.0% decrease YoY.

Non-GAAP operating profit [3] was RMB1.3 billion , representing a 12.7% decrease YoY.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB834 million , representing a 21.5% decrease YoY.

Non-GAAP profit attributable to owners of the Company [3] was RMB1.3 billion , representing a 2.2% decrease YoY.

Operating cashflow was RMB1.1 billion , representing a 4.2% increase YoY.

The Company declared a final dividend of HKD0.40 per ordinary share (2021: HKD0.40 per ordinary share), subject to approval at the coming annual general meeting.

Segmental Financial Highlights



FY2022 FY2021 Variance (RMB million) Gaming Education Gaming Education Gaming Education Revenue 3,430 4,336 3,642 3,231 -5.8 % 34.2 % Gross Profit 3,280 1,007 3,474 995 -5.6 % 1.2 % Gross Margin 95.6 % 23.2 % 95.4 % 30.8 % 0.2 ppts -7.6 ppts Core Segmental

Profit (Loss) 1,821 (299) 2,120 (412) -14.1 % -27.4 % Segmental Operating

Expenses[4]











- Research and

development (768) (446) (658) (501) 16.7 % -11.0 % - Selling and

marketing (398) (532) (419) (530) -5.0 % 0.4 % - Administrative (292) (387) (318) (351) -8.2 % 10.3 %

[1] Market revenue down 10.3% YoY, according to the China Game Industry Group Committee ("CGIGC") & Gamma Data , Jan 13th, 2023 [2] Core segmental profit (loss) figures are derived from the Company's reported segmental profit (loss) figures (presented in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") 8) but exclude non-core/operating, non-recurring or unallocated items including government grants, intercompany finance costs, impairment loss (net of reversal), impairment loss of intangible assets, inventories, goodwill and interest in an associate, fair value change and exchange difference on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), fair value change and exchange difference on derivative financial instruments, interest expense and exchange difference on convertible and exchangeable bonds, write off of intangible assets and redundancy payment. [3] To supplement the consolidated results of the Company prepared in accordance with HKFRSs, the use of non-GAAP measures is provided solely to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. The non-GAAP measures are not expressly permitted measures under HKFRSs and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies. The non-GAAP measures of the Company exclude share-based payments expense, amortization of intangible assets arising on acquisitions of subsidiaries, impairment loss of intangible assets, inventories, goodwill and interest in an associate, fair value change on financial assets at FVTPL, fair value change on derivative financial instruments, finance costs, interest income on pledged bank deposits and exchange difference on financial assets at FVTPL, bank borrowings, convertible and exchangeable bonds and derivative financial instruments. [4] Segmental operating expenses exclude unallocated expenses/income such as depreciation, amortization and exchange difference that have been grouped into SG&A categories on the Company's reported consolidated financial statements, but cannot be allocated to specific business segments for purpose of calculating the segmental profit (loss) figures in accordance with HKFRS 8.

Education Business

Revenue from education business reached a record high of RMB 4.3 billion, representing a YoY increase of 34.2%, and accounting for approximately 55.1% of total revenue. Our flagship edtech subsidiary Promethean continued to outperform the market[5] and maintain its global ex-China #1 market leadership position[6] in terms of shipment volume. Total shipments of interactive flat panels reached a record-high of over 253,000 units, a YoY increase of 37.5%, as we delivered strong performance across all major markets, ranking #1 in market share in nine of our top ten markets, including the U.S., the U.K., Italy and Australia. In addition to expanding penetration of its hardware installed base, Promethean continues to leverage its unique position of being the classroom edtech hub by stepping up efforts in pursuing strategic partnership and M&A opportunities with an aim to tap into concrete software monetization opportunities. The Company announced in December the acquisition of Explain Everything, a leading digital whiteboard platform for creating engaging lessons, activities, and interactive presentations. Through this strategic acquisition, Promethean is expected to add to its product portfolio a revenue-generating application tool that addresses one of the most common use cases of its customers. This acquisition will also support the development of new and better solutions that would address teaching, learning, and collaboration needs.

Our gross margin was impacted by various geopolitical and macro challenges during the year, more specifically with respect to tariffs and a lower GBP and Euro relative to USD. On an ex-tariff and forex-neutral basis, Promethean achieved an adjusted gross margin of 30.3%, which is a 2.4 ppt reduction from 32.7% in 2021 that is largely caused by the sell down of our existing ActivPanel 7 inventory since the launch of ActivPanel 9 in June, and a slightly higher unit material cost for ActivPanel 9 relative to the older model. It should also be noted that the new ActivPanel 9 had an Average Selling Price (ASP) that was 17.0% higher than the ASP of the existing ActivPanel 7 during the year, thanks to its positioning as a next-generation product that includes new features with enhanced simplicity, connectivity, security, adaptability and longevity.

We are also actively expanding our country model with a pipeline of countries in emerging markets. In Egypt, the Company secured an order of 94,000 Promethean panels from the Ministry of Education in the first quarter of 2022. In Thailand, the Company's paid pilot program entered its second phase with an expectation to enter commercial rollout later this year. In China, the Company continued to build on its partnership with the National Center for Education Technology, a unit directly under the Ministry of Education, in building and providing technical support for the National K-12 Smart Education Platform for primary and secondary schools. Such platform was launched in March 2022 with a huge success, amassing over 77 million registered users and 23 billion page views as of March 23, 2023. The monthly active users surpassed 10 million for every month after the launch.

We continued to enhance the cost structure of the education business during the year. Overall core segmental loss of the business for the year narrowed by 27.4% YoY to RMB299 million. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased by 11.3 ppts YoY, driven by effective cost control initiatives that will also lead to higher operating leverage going forward. Furthermore, despite 11.0% YoY reduction in full year R&D expense, the Company managed to step up its R&D effort in the second half of the year with an aim to expand its offerings into multiple new products due for launch in 2023, designed to broaden its penetration of the market and to bring user experience to a new level.

In 2022, market penetration of interactive flat panels reached a new high of 21%[7] of global K12 classrooms, which in our view represents a critical scale that will enable future scaling of value-added subscription/SaaS-based applications. Looking forward, we believe that we are well-positioned to capture this future revenue stream, thanks to our market leadership in interactive flat panels and our installed base of 1.9 million classrooms. To that end, we announced in June 2022 that Promethean has entered in a strategic partnership with Merlyn Mind, the leader in education AI technology with classroom applications. We are currently building on this partnership to develop an artificial intelligence enabled interactive panel for classrooms, which we plan on launching in our next panel release. We believe the product will be one-of-a-kind product that will not only strengthen our competitive position in classroom technology, but also put us in a position to become a category dominant leader in a new product category.

[5] Our market share of global ex China K12 IFPD shipment volume is 23.7% this year vs 23.0% last year, according to the Futuresource Consulting < Q4 2022 World interactive Display Report>, Mar 2023 [6] We rank the first in global ex China K12 IFPD market, according to the Futuresource Consulting < Q4 2022 World interactive Display Report>, Mar 2023 [7] According to the Futuresource Consulting < Q4 2022 World interactive Display Report>, Mar 2023

Gaming Business

A slowdown of the domestic economy in China due to the Covid-19 impact has resulted in a revenue YoY decrease of 5.8% to RMB3.4 billion in 2022 for our gaming business. Mobile gaming revenue remained steady at RMB577 million, representing a modest decrease of 0.2% YoY, outperforming a domestic mobile game market decline of 14.4%[8] YoY in 2022. Eudemons Pocket Version continued to deliver strong performance and achieved record-high gross billings, representing a YoY growth of 6.2%, largely a result of the change to a ROI-driven user acquisition strategy, as well as effective content and gameplay updates throughout the year. Our mobile gaming portfolio under the Eudemons IP on a combined basis achieved a steady revenue growth of 3.6% YoY. Meanwhile, PC gaming revenue was RMB2.8 billion, representing a 6.9% YoY decrease as we saw short-term impact from Covid-related economic slowdown on spending of our core players during the year in the domestic market. Despite the challenges, we stepped up our effort in making enhancements to the in-game spending mechanisms for our flagship game Eudemons Online to optimize our payers' base, resulting in a 28.4% YoY increase in APA for this game. Enhanced playability on the mobile platform also significantly drove user engagement and stickiness, leading to increase of DAU and ACU of Eudemons Online cross-platform version by 26.1% and 36.4% YoY, respectively.

Our overseas gaming business continued to deliver strong performance with revenue of RMB540 million, a YoY increase of 6.5%, a growth rate that outperformed the market[9]. Overseas gaming revenue as a percentage of total gaming revenue also increased consecutively for 5 years to 15.7% in 2022. Our Conquer IP was the main driver for the growth in 2022 with 48.5% overseas revenue increase YoY to RMB188 million, with the growth mainly driven by solid execution along with easing pandemic controls and market recovery in the Middle East. Meanwhile, we continued to replicate our successful business model in Egypt to new markets including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, the Philippines, the U.S. and Canada. New language versions were launched in Filipino, Turkish and Russian during the year. We also continued to make progress in expanding the overseas market presence of our Heroes Evolved IP. In July, the Company launched the Vietnamese pocket version under the Heroes Evolved IP, labelled Loan Chien Mobile, hailed by local gaming media as the new giant of Vietnamese e-sports. In August, the Company signed an exclusive licensing agreement with a renowned global publisher for AAA games to co-launch Under Oath in major international markets starting in Japan in 2023. Neopets: Faerie's Hope, the Company's first match-three game, was launched in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany and France in December 2022, which saw its next-day retention rate and three-day retention rate in the top 5-10% of titles in the same genre. Our flagship metaverse Web 3.0 game Neopets Metaverse also hit another major milestone in January 2023 by completing a US$4 million financing round with participation from industry leaders including Polygon Ventures, Blizzard Avalanche Ecosystem Fund, Hashkey Capital and IDG Capital. Neopets Metaverse is expected to launch its initial metaverse offering (IMO) later this year.

Our plan in 2023 will be to significantly expand our pipeline of new games, in conjunction with driving revenue growth for our existing games. During 2022, we stepped up our investment in R&D to put ourselves in a stronger position to capitalize on the market rebound anticipated for 2023, as we saw our gaming R&D expense increased by 16.7% YoY to RMB768 million, accounting for 22.4% of gaming revenue. Our R&D headcounts increased by over 300 in 2022, hence significantly strengthening our development competencies and resulting in an increase of both the quality and quantity of our pipeline of new games. We are expecting a total of 5 new games under the Eudemons IP to be launched in 2023 and 2024, the first of which is Eudemons Mobile II, which was successfully launched in March 2023. We also have new games in the pipeline under our Under Oath and Heroes Evolved IP, as well as new IPs to be announced. Last but not least, we expect to actively explore acquisition opportunities in order to further expand our market reach and core competencies.

[8] According to the China Game Industry Group Committee ("CGIGC") & Gamma Data , Jan 13th, 2023 [9] The revenue of Chinese game development companies in the overseas market decreased by 3.7% YoY, according to the China Game Industry Group Committee ("CGIGC") & Gamma Data , Jan 13th, 2023

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022





























2022

2021









RMB million

RMB million







Revenue 7,866

7,036







Cost of revenue (3,551)

(2,513)























Gross profit 4,315

4,523







Other income and gains 223

224







Impairment loss under expected credit loss model, (14)

(8)







net of reversal







Selling and marketing expenses (945)

(956)







Administrative expenses (975)

(956)







Research and development costs (1,224)

(1,160)







Other expenses and losses (213)

(266)







Share of results of associates and joint ventures (17)

(16)







Operating profit 1,150

1,385







Interest income on pledged bank deposits -

1







Exchange (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss, bank borrowings, convertible and

exchangeable bonds and derivative financial instruments (73)

19







Fair value change on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss (33)

20







Fair value change on derivative financial instruments 15

(3)







Finance costs (219)

(186)























Profit before taxation 840

1,236







Taxation (76)

(253)























Profit for the year 764

983







































Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year,













net of income tax













Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:













Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations 47

(25)







Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:













Fair value change on equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (2)

(2)







Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year 45

(27)







Total comprehensive income for the year 809

956







































Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:













- Owners of the Company 834

1,062







- Non-controlling interests (70)

(79)









764

983























Total comprehensive income (expense) for the year

attributable to:













- Owners of the Company 879

1,036







- Non-controlling interests (70)

(80)









809

956

























RMB cents

RMB cents







Earnings per share













- Basic 154.15

191.67







- Diluted 154.14

191.58









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2022









2022

2021

RMB million

RMB million Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment 1,936

1,940 Deposits made for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5

5 Right-of-use assets 380

428 Investment properties 59

77 Goodwill 287

217 Intangible assets 739

772 Interests in associates and joint ventures 34

50 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive

income 56

8 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 404

266 Loan receivables 8

8 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 89

38 Deferred tax assets 347

135

4,344

3,944 Current assets





Properties under development 343

317 Properties for sale 303

205 Inventories 807

685 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 84

2 Loan receivables 4

22 Trade receivables 654

832 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 549

494 Amounts due from joint ventures 5

3 Tax recoverable 29

25 Restricted bank balance and pledged bank deposits 1

9 Bank deposits with original maturity over three months 207

630 Cash and cash equivalents 3,701

3,717

6,687

6,941















Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 1,513

1,455 Contract liabilities 406

357 Lease liabilities 67

64 Provisions 94

89 Derivative financial instruments 31

43 Bank borrowings 737

403 Convertible and exchangeable bonds 16

15 Tax payable 100

128

2,964

2,554 Net current assets 3,723

4,387 Total assets less current liabilities 8,067

8,331







Non-current liabilities





Other payables 19

11 Lease liabilities 50

95 Bank borrowings 2

- Convertible and exchangeable bonds 1,317

1,070 Convertible preferred shares -

- Deferred tax liabilities 80

80

1,468

1,256 Net assets 6,599

7,075







Capital and reserves





Share capital 40

40 Share premium and reserves 6,859

7,275 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 6,899

7,315 Non-controlling interests (300)

(240)

6,599

7,075









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS









2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB million

RMB million Operating profit 1,150

1,385 Add:





Share-based payments expense 6

14 Amortization of intangible assets arising on acquisitions

of subsidiaries 56

64 Impairment loss of intangible assets, inventories and

goodwill 103

21 Impairment of interest in an associate -

23 Non-GAAP operating profit 1,315

1,507







Profit attributable to owners of the Company 834

1,062 Add:





Share-based payments expense 6

14 Amortization of intangible assets arising on acquisitions

of subsidiaries 43

49 Impairment loss of intangible assets, inventories and

goodwill 100

12 Impairment of interest in an associate -

20 Finance costs 199

168 Fair value (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (15)

3 Fair value loss (gain) on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss 32

(21) Exchange loss (gain) on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss, bank borrowings, convertible and

exchangeable bonds and derivative financial instruments 63

(16) Interest income on pledged bank deposits -

(1) Non-GAAP profit attributable to owners of the Company 1,262

1,290

