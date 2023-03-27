FOOTBALL GREATS TO DESCEND ON PITTSBURGH FOR GALA HOSTED BY FORMER NEW YORK GIANT BRANDON SHORT

Fundraiser To Support Students Impacted By Gun Violence

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL alum Brandon Short will host an all-star fundraiser benefitting The Karli Short Better Tomorrow Foundation, a scholarship fund that honors Short's daughter who was murdered by gun violence.

The philanthropy:

Provides financial aid for college students grappling with fallout from gun violence





Ensures undergraduates have support to achieve their full potential and create a "Better Tomorrow."

The 2nd annual red-carpet gala will take place at 6 pm on Friday, April 28 at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh.

Emcee: Anthony "Spice" Adams – NFL great, social media personality and host of "The Great American Bake Show"





Featured Speaker: Austin Davis – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor





Special Guests: Steelers greats Joey Porter Sr. and Mike Logan ; Penn State legends Shane Conlan , Ki-Jana Carter, Adam Taliaferro and Terry Smith . Additional celebrity guests will be confirmed soon.

"From the gridiron to the gala, we're pulling together an all-star team for an amazing night of fun and fundraising," explained Short. "It will be a night sports fans won't forget."

The gala's one-of-a-kind online auction features priceless memorabilia and experiences. Items include:

30-minute Zoom with Jessie Palmer , host of "The Bachelorette"

4 tickets with pregame sideline passes for the Penn State vs. Michigan football game

4 tickets with pregame sideline passes for the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game

5 nights at any Hilton property worldwide

Jersey signed by New York Giants Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan

Jersey signed by Dallas Cowboys Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parson

Jersey and football signed by Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley

Jersey and helmet signed by Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer and x4 Super Bowl champion Jack Ham

To donate, purchase tickets, bid on auction items and explore sponsorships, go to www.ksbettertomorrow.org .

ABOUT THE KARLI SHORT BETTER TOMORROW FOUNDATION

Karli Short, 26, and her unborn child were killed in September, 2021. Unfortunately, this senseless tragedy is not rare. 45,000+ Americans die from gun-related injuries annually. The families and loved ones of these victims suffer from significant trauma. Our mission is to provide support for college students dealing with this distress.

"Karli's legacy won't be defined by the wrong that was done to her, but by the kindness and compassion that radiated from her," said Short. "We are honoring Karli's magnificent spirit by lifting up those who are struggling."

More Info: Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @KarliShortBetterTomorrow.

