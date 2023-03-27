Denver, CO Pathways to Capital Event on March 29 to Help Small Business Owners Explore Funding Options

Small business support nonprofit Ladies Who Launch will host free event in Denver, Colorado to help women and non-binary entrepreneurs understand how to approach financing options.

DENVER, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Ladies Who Launch , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free education and resources to women and nonbinary small business owners and entrepreneurs, will host a free Pathways to Capital event at Empower Field at Mile High | United Club Level - East Lounge to help small business owners understand best practice approaches to navigate financing options.

Panels at the Pathways to Capital will feature entrepreneurs, financing experts and community leaders who will discuss how they have prepared for and leveraged capital to scale their businesses, and what options are available to them — from loans to venture capital. Speakers at the event include successful Colorado-based entrepreneurs like Lorena Cantarovici, Founder & CEO of Maria Empanada, and Lee Mayer, CEO of Havenly, who will share their entrepreneurial journeys and how they have successfully managed their business's cash flows and explored different financing options.

"One of the biggest barriers to small business owners is access to and understanding capital," Jennifer Warren, Executive Director of Ladies Who Launch, said. "That's why we're hosting Pathways to Capital, to help women and non-binary entrepreneurs in Colorado better understand how to prepare and successfully secure financing when and where they need it. We know the system isn't built for women and non-binary business owners and the journey is lonely. We're here to create community and make the path forward easier and more clear."

Panels will discuss managing your cash flow to avoid pitfalls and scale, exploring capital before you need it and finding funding resources in your backyard here in Colorado. Panelists like Frances Padilla, District Director for the Colorado District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration and Founding Partner & Managing Director, Danielle Shoots, New Community Transformation Fund, will join entrepreneurs on panels to help demystify small business financing options.

The full list of panels and speakers for the Pathways to Capital event on March 29 is available at: https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/pathways-denver

The Ladies Who Launch Pathways to Capital event is made possible with generous support from partners including Ann Taylor, The Home Depot, Amazon, United Airlines and more.

About Ladies Who Launch:

Ladies Who Launch is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, elevates, and empowers women and non-binary small business owners and entrepreneurs to scale and sustain the businesses of their dreams.

We provide free, practical, easy-to-access resources to help grow successful businesses. Through education, funding, and networking opportunities, we are creating close-knit, supportive, and inclusive entrepreneurial communities all over the world.

