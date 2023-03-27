BUILDING HOPE ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL IMPACT AWARDS FINALISTS

12 CHARTER SCHOOL FINALISTS INSPIRE WITH THEIR IMPACT ON COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, EDUCATIONAL INNOVATION, AND STUDENT EMPOWERMENT

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope , a non-profit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance and operational services, today announced the 12 charter school grant finalists for its second annual Building Hope IMPACT Awards. The finalists were selected for having exceptional impact on community engagement, educational innovation, student empowerment, and for being model charter schools. Twelve grants will ultimately be awarded: one $20,000 grant and two $10,000 grants in each of the four categories.

"Congratulations to our 12 inspirational charter school finalists for championing excellence in innovation, empowerment, community, and model charter school practice," said President and CEO of Building Hope William D. Hansen. "Each of our charter school finalists shares a common trait of delivering excellent education, but their schools and programs are unique, innovative, and inspirational."

Selected from more than 260 applications from schools in 38 states, the 2023 IMPACT Awards finalists are:

Building Hope's Chief Impact Officer and Chair of the IMPACT Selection Committee Sherilyn Moore said, "Trailblazing schools like these are proof that great education is happening right here and now. If we learn from the best, we can level up education nationwide."

IMPACT Award finalists will share 10-minute IMPACT talks and learn their grant award amounts during Building Hope's second annual IMPACT Summit taking place May 3 and May 4, 2023, at Miami Dade College in Miami. New this year: the IMPACT Summit is open to charter school leaders across the U.S. To register or for additional information about the IMPACT Summit, visit www.buildinghope.org/impact/awards.

