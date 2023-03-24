Assembling the A-Team, EcoSouth Florida Acquires A Waste and Recycling

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoSouth Florida, LLC ("EcoSouth Florida"), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), announced the acquisition of A Waste and Recycling, Inc. ("A Waste"). A Waste is a roll-off waste collection company with a transfer station located in Sarasota, Florida. This acquisition represents Kinderhook's 91st environmental / business services transaction since inception.

"This acquisition expands our presence and capabilities in Sarasota, a key and growing market for us. We will be partnering with A Waste CEO and founder, Roger Alvarez, post-close who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. We are grateful to take over what Roger has built and expand the company's presence in the region while continuing to provide excellent service to our customers. Our team is dedicated to driving growth and success for our company, and we are excited to see what the future holds." said Joe Burkel, Chief Executive Officer of EcoSouth Florida.

"We remain eager to pursue new opportunities throughout Florida and further build out this platform. EcoSouth Florida continues to look for acquisitions across the solid waste value chain including hauling, transfer and landfill assets. We will continue to deploy capital behind Joe and his team who have demonstrated an ability to quickly and efficiently integrate as well as grow these acquired businesses." said Corwynne Carruthers, Managing Director of Kinderhook.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to EcoSouth Florida. Financing for the transaction was provided by Comerica Bank.

About Kinderhook Industries



Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. Kinderhook has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

About EcoSouth Florida

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, EcoSouth Florida is a leading regional provider of solid waste hauling, transfer and disposal services. EcoSouth Florida currently provides waste hauling services in and around Sarasota FL as well as owns eight disposal facilities consisting of five transfer stations and three landfills.

For more information please visit: https://ecosouthservices.net/

View original content:

SOURCE Kinderhook Industries