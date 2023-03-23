Hilb Group Named to List of Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams

RICHMOND, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilb Group Retirement Services has once again been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' list of the nation's top defined contribution (DC) Advisor Teams with Assets under Advisement over $100 Million.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Initially published in 2017, the list is unique in its focus on individual firms, those classified as a team, or office, and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution (DC) practice, specifically in a single physical location.

For Hilb Group, the recognition adds to the reputation for expertise in specialty areas, such as retirement services, that are critical to the needs of clients. Hilb Group has now been named a Top DC Advisor Team for five consecutive years.

"Our strategy is to build a great company focused on sustainable growth and the best service and solutions for our customers, and collectively this recognition demonstrates the strength and commitment of the Hilb Group and our associates to achieve our objectives," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "This honor reflects our growing capabilities to deliver expert service to the clients and communities who depend upon us."

"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists have been a valuable Who's Who in the world of retirement plans and retirement plan advisors," noted Nevin Adams, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, a leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. "This latest chapter―the NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams, ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement―presents a compelling case for the positive impact on the nation's private retirement system."

To learn more about Hilb Group's Retirement Service offerings, please visit https://www.hilbgroup.com/employee-benefits/retirement-services/.

The list of NAPA's Top DC Advisor Teams, which will be published in the Summer issue of NAPA Net, the Magazine, is available online at https://www.napa-net.org/top-dc-advisor-teams-2022.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 27 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

plobred@hilbgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC