BALDWIN RICHARDSON FOODS ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION INTO ASEPTIC BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING

The purchase marks a milestone in the company's history, expanding its leadership position as a full-service liquid products manufacturer in the food and beverage industry

MACEDON, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Richardson Foods, a leading custom ingredients manufacturer for the food and beverage industry, today announced that it has completed an asset acquisition of Aseptic Solutions USA Ventures, LLC, in Corona, California. This transaction expands the company's manufacturing capabilities to include high-demand aseptic products and accelerates its commercial strategy to be a full-portfolio liquid product supplier across the food and beverage industry.

"Baldwin Richardson Foods strives to meet consumers where they are and to partner with our customers to achieve their vision for long-term growth," said Erin Tolefree, President of Baldwin Richardson Foods. "In addition to expanding our product offerings, this acquisition will expand our geographical footprint and the agility of our supply chain, best positioning us to help our customers build for the future."

Baldwin Richardson Foods is one of the largest African American family-owned businesses in the food industry and a partner of choice to iconic brands as a producer of sauces, syrups, and fillings. The acquisition of aseptic capabilities and expertise will enable Baldwin Richardson Foods to leverage its leadership position through manufacturing a wide range of beverage products such as plant-based milk alternatives, fruit juices, concentrates and purees, teas, bar cocktail mixes, smoothies and coffee creamers, in a variety of bottle, carton and pouch sizes. Aseptic manufacturing solutions make safe, shelf-stable, preservative-free products while maintaining maximum freshness, flavor, texture and nutritional value.

"Baldwin Richardson Foods is known for its culture of innovation which makes us an 'easy button' for our customers," said Cara Hughes, Vice President of Customer and Community at Baldwin Richardson Foods. "In our 25 years of operation, we have earned a reputation for delivering with excellence, listening to our customers, and providing the products they need to be successful with their customers in a competitive and rapidly changing industry. This new expansion is a demonstration of our culture and a commitment to delivering on our customers' needs."

Baldwin Richardson Foods' West Coast entry will enable it to service new markets and also broaden the reach of its extensive community impact. In the areas in which Baldwin Richardson Foods operates, the company and its employees devote resources to supporting education, partnering with philanthropic institutions and maintaining committed, long-term partnerships with local organizations.

About Baldwin Richardson Foods

Baldwin Richardson Foods (BRF) is a leading custom ingredients manufacturer of sauces, syrups, toppings, and fillings for the food and beverage industry and counts some of the world's leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands, and food service companies among its customers. With its expansion into aseptic manufacturing, BRF combines formulation expertise and unique packaging options with robust processing capabilities to supply high-quality ingredients, and its state-of-the-art Innovation & Culinary Center transforms trends and culinary inspiration into products through an award-winning commercialization process. The company also manufactures and markets Mrs. Richardson's dessert sauces and Nance's mustards/condiments in addition to producing finished goods for the private label sector. BRF is headquartered in Macedon, New York, with a Culinary Innovation Center in Westmont, Illinois, and offices and manufacturing facilities in Williamson, New York, and Corona, California.

