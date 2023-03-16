DANBURY, Conn., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlusMedia, LLC a performance marketing agency dedicated to making it easy and profitable for brands to understand, acquire and retain their customers, wherever they are.

PlusMedia Welcomes Jamie Rush as SVP, Director of Business Development

PlusMedia LLC has hired Jamie Rush as SVP, Director, Business Development. In this leadership role, Jamie will be responsible for business development and growth focusing on identifying and securing new opportunities and partnerships for current and new clients, to further enhance PlusMedia's service offerings. Jamie will report to CEO, Sherry Scapperotti.

Jamie brings over 20 years of experience in OOH, place-based media and business development and strategy having held executive level positions at companies such as Clear Channel Outdoor/ Spectacolor, PRN TV Networks, Van Wagner and most recently Billups Worldwide.

"Having known and admired Sherry and her incredible team of media professionals for over 15 years, I am incredibly excited to join PlusMedia to help accelerate growth in all media channels. I am grateful for this unique opportunity to bring new brands to PlusMedia by combining an innovative out of home strategy with their unique media monetization platform. It doesn't get any better implementing a successful marketing plan for new logos while adding the ability to drive shared revenue for them" says Rush.

"PlusMedia has worked with Jamie for many years and we're excited to have him on our team. Jamie is an expert marketer and passionate about bringing great ideas to brands. His OOH and place-based media expertise aligns with our mission" says Sherry Scapperotti, CEO.

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing company dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer brands and nonprofit organizations acquire and retain customers and donors and drive revenue growth. Our focus is to grow our clients' business through strategic multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability.

Founded in 1998, PlusMedia is a woman-led business with a 95% client retention rate. For more information, visit plusme.com.

