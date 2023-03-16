Barchart Launches Online Grower Portals for Agribusinesses to Increase Grower Engagement and Access

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to the global commodity industry, announces the release of Marketplace Desktop, an all new online grower portal service that empowers agribusinesses to connect more effectively with growers and streamline grain trading workflows. Each portal is customized for an agribusiness with their own branding, private grower access and data, and is included with a license to Barchart's award winning Marketplace Apps . Marketplace Desktop and Apps increase engagement between growers and grain merchandisers by linking growers with cmdtyView–a grain merchandiser's command center to access and analyze the markets, manage offers, place hedges, issue contracts and manage customer relationships.

"Barchart's mission is to provide agribusinesses with the technology solutions they need to operate more efficiently and build lasting relationships with their growers," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Due to overwhelming demand from clients, we're confident our new online grower portals, which are customized for each client, will enhance producer communication, access and relationships," added Haraburda.

The platform is powered by Barchart's leading ERP/grain accounting connectivity, which allows growers to easily access contracts and scale tickets, evaluate offers, monitor cash bids, and follow breaking ag news all in one platform. Users can also export their data allowing for simple integration into farm management software.

"As a leading provider of data and workflow solutions to the agribusiness community, Barchart is dedicated to empowering our clients with tools that enhance their accessibility of grain buying and selling," said Mike Driscoll, Head of Commodity Sales at Barchart. "With grain bid management solutions, branded Marketplace apps and desktop portals, and a best-in-class commodity trading and analytics platform - cmdtyView Pro , our comprehensive suite of agribusiness solutions enables our clients to grow their business and achieve their goals," added Driscoll.

Learn more about Barchart's Grain Solutions at NGFA's Annual Convention in Palm Springs, CA (March 21 - 23). Schedule a meeting with our team or visit our website to learn more.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barchart