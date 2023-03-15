Robert Half Names Ryan Sutton Executive Director for Technology Practice Group

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Sutton, a 24-year veteran of global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to executive director of the company's technology practice group which connects employers with highly skilled technology professionals to meet their IT hiring needs.

Since joining Robert Half, Sutton has held several leadership roles, including regional vice president, national practice director and, most recently, district president for the technology and marketing and creative practice groups in New York City and New England. Throughout his tenure with the company, he has received consistent recognition for outstanding leadership and performance.

"We continue to see high demand for skilled IT professionals who can help companies with ongoing digital transformation and security efforts," said Paul Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Ryan is an experienced and innovative leader who is well-equipped to address the evolving needs of our customers and employees, both of which are critical for business growth."

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Sutton is active in his community and several nonprofit organizations. He is also a founding board member of the Junior Achievement of Greater Boston's Young Professionals Board, which provides lessons in financial literacy and work and career readiness to young adults.

