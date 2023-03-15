Industry Veteran Rieber Joins LSQ Supply Chain Finance Team

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ , a leading provider of technology-driven working capital financing and payments solutions, announces the hire of Brian Rieber as Vice President of Working Capital Solutions. In his role, Rieber will be focused on helping companies create supply chain finance programs to meet their liquidity needs.

Rieber has more than 20 years experience in the industry. He started his career in accounts payable at IBM. From there, he spent nearly a decade at American Express selling B2B payment solutions, and then at several fintechs and treasury management companies doing working capital management – predominantly AP automation and finance.

Rieber cites LSQ's institutional culture and reputation as a leader in the financial technology industry as the key factors in making the career move.

"The maturity, focus and humility of every executive I met at this company truly stood out and differentiated LSQ," Rieber said. "The company has an incredibly strong background with accounts receivable financing capabilities and a really strong foundation for the accounts payable automation and supply chain finance space.

"I think the combination sets LSQ up to lead the market very quickly. The opportunity to help build that is what was most attractive for me.

For LSQ's Chief Revenue Officer Vikas Shah, Rieber's experience as a practitioner and vast knowledge of the enterprise financial software industry makes him the perfect fit to help LSQ continue to grow its supply chain finance business.

"Brian and I have crossed paths numerous times in our careers - including a stint as colleagues at Taulia," said Shah. "His understanding of our industry has always been impressive, but even more so, his understanding of, and empathy for, the working capital needs of companies of all sizes is a great asset to our team and I am looking forward to celebrating his success here at LSQ."

Rieber is based in Upstate New York and will be working with LSQ's prospects and customers in the Northeast region.

Away from the office, Rieber volunteers in his community as a firefighter/paramedic (something he has done for more than 20 years) and lends his time and expertise to numerous non-profit organizations. He also spends numerous hours a week in barns supporting his daughter's passion for horses and competitive riding.

LSQ is a market leader and pioneer in working capital finance and payments solutions. For more than 25 years, LSQ has leveraged innovative technology, credit and risk expertise, and proprietary data that empowers thousands of businesses to optimize their working capital, automate and accelerate payments, manage collections, and mitigate risk. Every year, we accelerate billions of dollars in payments to businesses and their suppliers through our LSQ FastTrack platform to help them obtain the funds they need to grow and thrive. LSQ is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.lsq.com .

