GROHE INTRODUCES LATEST GROHSAFE 3.0 PRESSURE BALANCE VALVE WITH INTEGRATED DIVERTER

Global Shower Leader Provides a Simplified Pressure Balance Platform to Streamline Specifying and Installation While Providing Premium Showering Features and Aesthetics

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GROHE, a global leader in bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, today announced the GrohSafe 3.0 Pressure Balance Valve (PBV) with Integrated Diverter and matching 2-Handle Trims. The latest pressure balance valve system enables builders, designers and plumbers to more easily specify and install high-quality GROHE showering solutions with superior versatility and dependability for the discerning consumer.

GrohSafe 3.0 Pressure Balance Valve with Integrated Diverter (PRNewswire)

New to the GROHE portfolio, the GrohSafe 3.0 PBV with Integrated Diverter is uniquely designed to make installation easier than ever by eliminating the need to install and align a separate diverter and separate trims, thereby reducing labor costs and saving time during the build-and-install process. The valves feature convertible functionality and utilize the same body for both 2-way and 3-way water applications. This enables effortless control of body sprays, hand showers, and showerheads from a single two-handle trim to deliver the ultimate luxury showering experience.

"Our customers look to GROHE for the most innovative, advanced shower solutions, and since the GrohSafe 3.0 PBV has a built-in diverter, this reduces complexity during a big pain point for our PROs – the shower installation process," said Libby Gerberi, senior brand specialist at GROHE. "The improved valve makes it easier to design, build and install multi-function showering systems that deliver authentic spa-like experiences. Additionally, the coordinating GrohSafe 3.0 PBV 2-Handle Trims control up to three water functions in a single trim, enabling a sleek, minimalist shower design to make your GROHE dream shower a reality."

The compact size and flat back design of the GrohSafe 3.0 Pressure Balance Valve offers extreme versatility and ensures an easy fit in tight spaces and thin walls. It also enables effortless back-to-back installations for multi-family residences or apartments. Featuring GROHE's proprietary double ceramic technology, the one-piece pressure balance cartridge and mixing discs flawlessly deliver an ideal blend of hot and cold water while the pressure balancing spool reacts quickly to changes in water pressure to prevent scalding. This impressive duo, made of high-grade ceramic, resists mineral build-up and harsh water conditions, ensuring safe, leak-free performance and years of consistently smooth operation.

The GrohSafe 3.0 Pressure Balance Valve with Integrated Diverter pairs perfectly with GROHE's extensive array of premium all-metal two- and three-way trims. These include, but are not limited to, options from the popular Eurocube, Cosmopolitan, Lineare, and Timeless collections. GROHE trims feature snap-fit mounting to ensure a secure, flush installation and are ADA-compliant. Concealed mounting creates a clean, sophisticated look with no visible screws to obstruct the trim's polished appearance. The metal wall plate and handle ensure long lasting durability.

Experience the ease and versatility of the GrohSafe 3.0 Pressure Balance Valve with Integrated Diverter, which is now available at authorized GROHE distributors and plumbing supply houses nationwide. For more information on GROHE's advanced bathroom and kitchen solutions, visit grohe.us.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 7,000 employees in 150 countries – 2,600 of them are based in Germany. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of the Japanese manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products LIXIL. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser" (Pure Joy of Water), every GROHE product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Renowned highlights such as GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue Chilled & Sparkling water system underline the brand's profound expertise. Focused on customer needs, GROHE thus creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer relevant added value – and bear the "Made in Germany" seal of quality: R&D and design are firmly anchored as an integrated process in Germany. GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO 2 -neutral* worldwide. In spring 2022, GROHE reached another major milestone by removing all unnecessary plastic packaging from its products.

In the past ten years alone, more than 490 design and innovation awards as well as several sustainability awards confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and the German Sustainability Award 2021 in the categories "Resources" and "Design". As part of the sustainability and climate campaign "50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders," GROHE is also driving sustainable transformation.

*includes CO 2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovations to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, [as well as specialty brands such as DXV]. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

1 Our planet is drowning in plastic pollution – it's time for change: https://www.unep.org/interactive/beat-plastic-pollution/

2 The Global Risks Report 2020: http://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Global_Risk_Report_2020.pdf; page 46

