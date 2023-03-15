ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S FREE STREAMING PLATFORMS ADD SPEEDVISION FAST CHANNEL -- EXPANDING ITS MOTORSPORTS AND AUTOMOTIVE ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT LIBRARY

The Speedvision FAST Channel Brings More Than 500 Hours of Automotive Programming to the AMG Free-Streaming Platforms Local Now, Sports.TV, and theGrio Streaming App

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group (AMG) announced today that its free streaming platforms Local Now, Sports.TV and theGrio Streaming App are now streaming the Speedvision FAST channel, which offers more than 500 hours of premium automotive programming.

The new Speedvision FAST channel on Local Now, Sports.TV and theGrio features blue-chip automotive entertainment that is diverse and compelling – from car build shows and garage content, to automotive history and auction programming. The Speedvision FAST channel also features titles including GRAVEYARD CARZ, GEARZ and TWO GUYS GARAGE, as well as motorcycle and aviation series. With the addition of the Speedvision FAST channel, AMG now streams more than 450 FAST channels, featuring over a dozen motorsports and automotive entertainment networks.

Speedvision, the network brand that started the automotive entertainment revolution, is returning with the high-octane programming that made it the standard against which all other vehicle media is measured. As a recognized network brand that originated the automotive lifestyle genre in the 90s, Speedvision delivers a signature combination of highly-entertaining storytelling, iconic hosts, and premier production values, making it the preeminent destination for auto enthusiasts.

"We are excited to be partnering with Speedvision to bring our viewers more free premium automotive content," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "We are continuously expanding our special interests and lifestyle content library in order to provide our audience diverse entertainment."

"The original Speedvision was the best media brand ever offered to the auto enthusiast audience and those fans still see it as the high-water mark in the genre," said President and CEO, Robert Scanlon, a co-founder of the original network in 1995. "I know from first-hand experience that the team of content creators and strategic partners that we've enlisted for the new Speedvision will match and build upon the legacy of the original, which has been imitated many times but never equaled."

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 72 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

ABOUT SPEEDVISION

Speedvision is the definitive automotive entertainment and lifestyle brand resurrected in 2022 to serve the passion of millions of vehicle enthusiasts. With more than 500 hours of premium content featuring lean-forward storytelling, iconic hosts and industry-standard production values, Speedvision is the ultimate destination for the absolute best in automotive, motorcycle, aviation and boating content. Available at no cost as a free ad-supported television network, Speedvision represents an optimal opportunity for advertisers to intersect directly with a deeply engaged viewership composed of authentic vehicle aficionados.

Speedvision is led by President and CEO, Robert Scanlon, an accomplished media industry leader with decades of experience in racing competition and automotive production. Scanlon's past positions include head of motorsports at ESPN and ESPN2, co-founder of the original Speedvision, creator/president of Velocity (now MotorTrend) for Discovery Inc., and senior production at ABC Sports. Scanlon has been recognized with 9 National Sports Emmy Awards, including Best Live Sports Series for coverage of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and Formula One.

Speedvision's creative agency of record is AlterEgo. To find out how to watch Speedvision, go to SpeedvisionNetwork.com. Visit SpeedvisionNetwork.com for more information on network programming, information on how to watch Speedvision and to sign up for email updates. Speedvision is @speedvisiontv on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

