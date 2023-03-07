Tell Health Inc. Appoints Lindsey Iannucci as Strategic Advisor for Tell™ Social Media App

Former Twitter operations executive Lindsey Iannucci to serve as an advisor for health-focused Tell™ social media app

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tell Health Inc., the creator of new health-focused social media app Tell™, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Iannucci as an Advisor to the company. Iannucci previously served as Vice President of Operations at Twitter, the most senior operations executive at the company, and she will serve as an integral member in the growth planning of Tell™. Easy-to-use and designed to combat the spread of medical misinformation, the Tell™ social media app verifies the credentials of all health experts before they are able to post health content. General users engage in real time with verified clinical experts on a wide range of health topics.

"Lindsey brings a wealth of expertise in the operations of a global social media platform with a proven track record across long-term strategy and execution," said Tell™ CEO and Co-Founder Nikola Nestorov. "We look forward to working with Lindsey to help bring our vision to life: making Tell the go-to source for health information online driven by verified clinical experts."

"I am honored to join the Tell team and support its mission to create a safe social media environment for accurate medical information to be shared and discussed. Tell is a game changer not only for the medical community but also for general users who are in search of trustworthy health information online," said Iannucci. "Medical misinformation online has proliferated, and the Tell team aims to create a social media platform that will bring back trust to online health discussions."

In addition to her senior operations role at Twitter, Iannucci also served as chief of staff to the platform's former chief executive officer as well as the first functional lead for strategy and operations across the company. Prior to Twitter, Iannucci served in a variety of senior operations positions at Google and Accenture developing additional expertise in business systems, project management, and supply chain optimization. Iannucci is a member of Chief, a private network of women leaders and executives.

Tell™ is free to join in the App Store and Google Play. Healthcare providers are encouraged to join and to apply for Verified Provider status. For more information on Tell™, please visit tell.health .

About Tell™

Tell™ is a social media app connecting respected and verified health experts with the public to share their knowledge for the benefit of everyone, everywhere. Founded by a physician and an engineer, Tell™ is on a mission to be the world's go-to source for trusted health information while curbing the increasing spread of health misinformation online.

