Ember® Heats Up the Baby Industry with the World's First Self-Warming Baby Bottle

The leader in precision temperature control technology is expanding into the infant feeding category with a groundbreaking innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), the global design-led temperature control brand and technology platform, today announced the launch of the world's first self-warming Baby Bottle System.

Harnessing Ember's patented temperature control technology, the Ember Baby Bottle System consistently delivers perfectly warm milk for feedings in under five minutes. Designed with safety and ease of use as top priorities, the System utilizes triple redundancy protections and multipoint temperature sensing to ensure milk reaches the perfect temperature every time. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic bottle features a modular design for easy cleaning, filling and assembly.

Perfect for use at home or on the go, the Ember Baby Bottle System includes all the essentials for infant feeding. When milk needs to be warmed, simply place the bottle on the Smart Warming Puck and with a simple press of a button, milk is warmed to precise body temperature, the ideal temperature for formula or breast milk. Designed with portability in mind, once the puck is fully charged, it can be unplugged to be used to warm milk on the go. Additionally, the System includes an Insulating Thermal Dome that fits easily into a purse or diaper bag and keeps milk cool for up to four hours.1

"The original idea for the Ember Baby Bottle System stemmed from my own personal experience over 10 years ago. My wife and I were new parents filled with a lot of worry, and little sleep, who were now responsible for a tiny little human," shares Founder and CEO of Ember, Clay Alexander. "I vividly remember one night when I was juggling my crying daughter in one hand and attempting to prepare her bottle with my other hand. I felt frantic, trying to calm her while also trying to heat water for the bottle, then waiting an eternity for the milk to warm, only to be uncertain what body-temperature milk was supposed to feel like when testing it on my wrist." Alexander continues, "I knew there had to be a better solution to this, so I began to draw up ideas which eventually led to the Ember Baby Bottle System. It was designed to give back time to parents, so they can spend less time worrying and more time being present to enjoy those precious moments with their baby."

The Ember Baby Bottle System connects to the new Ember Baby app, available on iOS and Android, to warm the bottle remotely for night-time or on-the-go convenience. The app also provides an integrated smart solution to track and monitor feedings as well as baby's growth.

"As a pediatrician who has specialized in helping babies feed, grow and develop, for over 20 years, I have enjoyed working with Ember on this innovative product," says Dr. Tanya Altmann, who partnered with the brand on the development of the Ember Baby Bottle System and app. "The technology featured in this bottle will be a game changer for parents who can now easily feed their baby the perfect temperature milk at home or on the go at the push of a button."

The Ember Baby Bottle System includes two fully assembled 6-ounce bottles with level 1 nipples, one 6-ounce Insulating Thermal Dome and one Smart Warming Puck. The System also comes with four extra nipples (two level 2 nipples and two level 3 nipples) and two nipple adapter collars, compatible with Dr. Brown's™ Wide-Neck nipples or Philips Avent™ Natural nipples.2

The Ember Baby Bottle System is currently available exclusively on Ember.com and retails for $399.99, accessories sold separately. To learn more, visit Ember.com/baby.

About Ember

Ember is a global design-led temperature control brand and technology platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink and live. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs, and develops temperature control products that offer people complete customization. The award-winning Ember Travel Mug2 and Ember Mug2 are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1. High temperatures and ambient conditions will decrease the length of time milk/formula can be stored using the Insulating Dome. Visit ember.com/babyFAQ for more information.

2. Nipple adapter for Dr. Brown's™ is compatible with, but not limited to, Dr. Brown's™ Options+™ Wide-Neck nipples. Nipple adapter for Philips Avent™ is compatible with, but not limited to, Philips Avent™ Natural and Natural Response nipples. Ember is not affiliated with Dr. Brown's™ or Philips Avent™. Dr. Brown's™ or Philips Avent™ nipples are not included and must be provided by the customer.

