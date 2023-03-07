Eggland's Best Joins Forces with the Y to Empower Families with Nutrition Education

Families can access nutritious recipes, tips and enter for a chance to win $5,000, plus other great prizes!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off during National Nutrition Month, Eggland's Best has teamed up with the YMCA to make a positive impact on families and communities and support healthier lifestyles for all! As a proud national sponsor of the Y's Healthy Kids Day taking place on April 29, Eggland's Best is encouraging families nationwide to focus on their overall nutrition and wellness routines. Additionally, the brand will provide recipes, tips, and funding to support nutrition education throughout the year.

"For over 30 years, the YMCA has given children and families the opportunity to learn about the importance of healthy eating, nutrition and physical activity, mental and emotional well-being and more with our Healthy Kids Day initiative and more," said YMCA of the USA's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Valerie Waller. "We're excited to have Eggland's Best's support this initiative as well as other areas of our nutrition education programming to inspire families to build good nutrition and overall wellness habits throughout the summer months."

Healthy Kids Day, the largest event of its kind in the nation, presents a special opportunity for kids and their caregivers to learn how to stay active and make healthy eating fun all summer long. As a proud sponsor of the national event, Eggland's Best will be providing nutrition education tools and resources, from recipes to registered dietitian-backed tips, that families and children can implement in their daily lives to encourage physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Eggland's Best will also support the Y's mission and efforts to promote equity in the food distribution system, particularly in under-resourced communities that experience higher rates of food insecurity. A significant grant donation will help enhance and strengthen food access and nutrition education for underserved communities across the country.

"We're so proud to team up with the Y to provide families with an opportunity to learn more about their overall wellness, while also supporting its critical efforts to promote food equity and access across the U.S.," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we strive to help families fulfill their health and wellness goals by supplying the only egg that provides superior taste, nutrition, versatility and freshness compared to ordinary eggs."

Additionally, Eggland's Best will be offering families the chance to win a variety of prizes with the "Recipe for a Healthy Family" Sweepstakes. From now through May 5th, fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to plus up their nutrition and overall wellness routine! Families can also win a $250 grocery gift card, Eggland's Best and YMCA swag, cooking equipment to whip up healthy recipes and a 3-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs!

For busy families looking for fun, healthy snacks on the go, Eggland's Best tapped Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to create two easy-to-make, nutrition-packed recipes! The Oatmeal Snack Bars or Breakfast Egg Boxes, both made with Eggland's Best eggs, will give families the nutrition and energy to thrive throughout the day.

"Eggs are a go-to ingredient because they are a nutrition powerhouse that can be easily incorporated into any recipe or meal throughout the day," said Blatner. "I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients because they provide superior nutrition such as 25 percent less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs."

Eggland's Best eggs are a delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

For delicious recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST RECIPE FOR A HEALTHY FAMILY SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 3/7/23 and ends 5/5/23. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

