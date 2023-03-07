Clovis Municipal School District Integrates ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Gun Detection Platform to Proactively Protect Students and Faculty

New Mexico District Adopts Software Solution That Dispatches Alerts to First Responders as Fast as 3-5 Seconds After Gun is Detected

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution has been chosen by New Mexico's Clovis Municipal Schools (CMS) to proactively protect students and faculty against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes' A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools' existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.

"Our most important job is to keep children safe in school, and we have put in place a number of solutions to ensure that, in the case of an active shooter event, first responders will arrive on-site and defuse the situation as quickly as possible to save lives," said Loran Hill, director of operations for CMS. "ZeroEyes provides a critical proactive component to any layered security portfolio, which have traditionally been reactive. Many district decision makers across the country have been discussing reactive post-gunshot detection, but I have always been more interested in proactive, pre-gunshot detection and real-time actionable intelligence, which is where ZeroEyes excels."

Clovis Municipal School District is composed of 12 elementary, 3 middle and 3 high schools in Clovis, New Mexico. It has made significant investments into security solutions that go above and beyond the guidelines laid out in New Mexico's Safe Schools plan.

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEALs and technologists that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI to be the most comprehensive gun detection technology on the market. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and real-time location. They can also de-escalate police response by informing law enforcement if the weapon detected is an AirSoft, BB or other type of non-lethal gun.

ZeroEyes' A.I. was trained to detect only guns; it does not perform any facial recognition, so there is no risk of bias based on skin color or other personal characteristics. The system also does not receive, record, store, or share personal or biometric data, videos or images of any kind. The ZOC receives images only when a gun has been identified; at all other times, the monitoring screens remain blank.

"Like many communities, Clovis has seen an increase in gun-related violence compared to pre-Covid levels," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "However, CMS is ahead of the game in terms of protecting their students and faculty. I am very impressed with their layered security approach and proud that they have chosen ZeroEyes to be a part of it."

ZeroEyes is deployed across a variety of industries in 30+ states, including K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, shopping malls, places of worship, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing plants, casinos and Fortune 500 campuses.

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com

