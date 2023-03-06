Epic Pass Expands its European Access: Adds Switzerland's Disentis and Extends Long-Term Partnerships

2023/24 Epic Pass goes on sale March 7 and will include unlimited, unrestricted access to Disentis

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next winter's Epic Pass goes on sale tomorrow and will provide even more access in Europe. Almost a year after Vail Resorts announced it acquired a majority stake in leading Swiss resort Andermatt-Sedrun, today the company is proud to share that neighboring Disentis Ski Area will join the Epic Pass as a partner resort, starting with the 2023/24 winter season. Further, the company shared it has extended its long-term partnerships with three destination resorts throughout Europe: Les 3 Vallées in France, Ski Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy.

Disentis (PRNewswire)

Known for its beautiful winter landscapes and deep powder, Disentis is the neighboring mountain to Andermatt-Sedrun, linked via the Cuolm da Vi gondola and Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn. Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis are less than 90 minutes from three major metropolitan areas (Zurich, Lucerne and Lugano) and approximately two hours from Milan, Italy. More information here.

"When combined, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis provide skiers and riders access to the largest ski area in the heart of Switzerland, with 111 miles of pistes and 33 lifts climbing nearly 10,000 feet," said Ryan Bennett, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. "With Andermatt-Sedrun and now Disentis on the Epic Pass, we look forward to welcoming our Pass Holders to these spectacular resorts."

The 2023/24 Epic Pass goes on sale March 7, and will include unlimited, unrestricted access to Disentis. Epic Day Pass Holders with All Resorts Access will be able to visit using any of their days, and Epic Local Pass Holders will receive five days total to use across Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis. Pass Holders will be able to access the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn for an exclusive price in the 2023/24 season.

The 2023/24 Epic Pass will provide access to additional European partner resorts including five days at Verbier4Vallées in Switzerland, seven days at Les 3 Vallées in France, seven days at Skirama Dolomiti in Italy, and three days at Ski Arlberg in Austria, with specific details available here .

Beyond Europe, Vail Resorts recently extended its partnership with Resorts of the Canadian Rockies in Canada, including Nakiska in Alberta, Fernie Alpine Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in British Columbia, and Mont-Sainte-Anne and Stoneham Mountain Resort in Quebec. It also has international partnerships with Hakuba Valley and Rusutsu in Japan.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.