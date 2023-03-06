Eoptolink Launched 1.6T and 800G Optical Transceivers by Using 200G/lambda Optics

CHENGDU, China and FREMONT, Calif. , March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd (SZSE: 300502), a leading provider of optical transceiver solutions and services, today announces that it will be showcasing its latest products at OFC 2023. Among the products to be demonstrated are industry-leading 1.6Tbps and 800Gbps modules that offer 200Gbps per lambda.

The next step in the evolution of Intensity Modulated-Direct Detect (IM-DD) Optics is the increase of data rate from 100Gbps to 200Gbps per wavelength. The benefits are lower cost per bit, lower power consumption and higher capacity. Eoptolink will be demonstrating 200Gbps per lambda modules based on EMLs, and Silicon Photonics modulators as well as Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) modulators.

Eoptolink 1.6T module, based on a 4x FR2 in OSFP-XD form factor with a 4x SN connector interface, uses an electrical interface of 16x 100Gbps signals and an optical side with 4x 400G FR2s. Each 400G FR2 interface uses two 200G wavelengths of 1291nm and 1311nm, requiring fewer modulators and lasers and resulting in lower power consumption. These modules can support a transmission distance of up to 2km and can be used for 1.6T point-to-point connectivity or 2x800G or 4x400G breakout applications.

The 800G DR4, FR4 and 2xFR2 modules use 8x 100Gbps signals on the electrical interface and four 200G wavelengths on the optical interface.

"The move to 200Gbps per lambda is the next step in the evolution of IM-DD optics, and we're excited to be leading the way in this market," said Sean Davies , Eoptolink VP of US Sales. "Our latest modules offer increased capacity, lower cost per bit, and reduced power consumption, making them ideal for a wide range of applications."

A live demonstration of these products will be shown at Eoptolink's booth #3327 at OFC 2023 in San Diego .

