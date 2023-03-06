Cardinal Health's Outcomes™ collaborates with Signify Health to offer in-home medication therapy management

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) today announced its collaboration with Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) to offer in-home clinical and medication management services through its Outcomes™ business. This collaboration will help reduce costs and eliminate gaps in care for more than 2.3 million members nationwide to support their treatment journey from prescription to pharmacy to home.

Studies have shown that many members do not take their medications as prescribed. Bringing together Signify Health's1 mobile network of 11,000+ credentialed clinicians with Outcomes' industry leading OutcomesOne™ clinical care platform and omnichannel network of pharmacies and payers, this collaboration will help to address medication management challenges for health plan members by offering coordinated care from Signify Health clinicians who are also performing evaluations of those members in the home.

Using the insights gathered during in-home evaluations, Signify Health is able to use the OutcomesOne™ platform to identify and resolve the medication therapy management needs of members.

"At Outcomes, we're working to revolutionize the healthcare journey by offering a more integrated experience that connects all sites of care," said Brent Stutz, senior vice president and general manager of Outcomes™. "As more patients recover and manage their chronic illnesses from home, this collaboration with Signify Health will help drive more powerful connections across transitions of care, enabling pharmacies and payers to reach patients who are often most in need of additional support."

The collaboration will initially focus on addressing interventions recommended for Medicare Advantage members of joint clients and may expand into additional services, such as population health programs, and additional clinical interventions.

"From our experience conducting medication reviews in thousands of homes each day, we understand the importance of making medication management more convenient, accessible and connected to daily life," said David Pierre, chief operating officer, Signify Health. "We look forward to joining forces with Outcomes to bring this vital service to improve medication safety and adherence and drive more value for the people we are privileged to serve."

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to build trusted relationships to make people healthier. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual's healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.

1 Reference to Signify Health's mobile network includes clinicians employed or contracted by Signify Health, LLC and/or one more physician-owned contracted provider groups.

