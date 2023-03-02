– Social entertainment company joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney and Tiffany & Co. –

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMemories has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. The industry-leading social entertainment company, which digitizes analog home movies for viewing on any device at any time, provides customers with the opportunity to relive cherished memories over and over again. As of 2022, iMemories' services expanded to include streaming memories through the iMemories app on Smart TVs, computers, tablets and phones—the first and only company in the world to offer this innovative opportunity.

iMemories Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

This year's list highlights businesses such as iMemories that are at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"We're thrilled to be named to Fast Company's 2023 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, and incredibly proud of our team's hard work and forward-thinking mentality to earn such a prestigious honor," said iMemories Founder & CEO Mark Rukavina. "iMemories is at the forefront of social entertainment—a new wave of entertainment that allows anyone to watch their old home movies on the big screen. We're the world leader in this space and excited for the future as we elevate our offerings even further."

In 2022, iMemories announced its entry into the social entertainment industry with the launch of its Apple TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV apps, allowing people worldwide to stream their cherished memories right on their television. The iMemories app displays on a Smart TV menu just like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Peacock, and Paramount+, providing quick and easy access to high-quality, digitized home movies.

While streaming represents a new era for iMemories, the world's largest and most trusted digitization company continues to convert and preserve old memories dating back to the 1950s. The company's capabilities include digitizing analog memories stored on 8mm, 16mm, Super 8 film reels, Betamax, VHS, 8mm, Hi8, MiniDV videotapes, photo prints, slides, negatives and more. Many of these memories have never been viewed by the current generation, who lack the technology to view them and therefore store them in attics and basements where they slowly degrade. Thanks to iMemories' innovative technology, more than 1 million customers now possess high-quality digital versions of their analog memories, accessible via the iMemories Cloud where they can be viewed and shared on any device—and now watched on television.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe, with iMemories rising to the top. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit from April 19-20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

iMemories is a first-of-its-kind social entertainment company that has been digitizing analog memories since 2005—providing individuals and families with an opportunity to experience the joy of reliving their greatest moments time and time again. The company has since come to dominate an industry focused on preserving and sharing a lifetime of memories, taking older home movie films, videotapes, photo prints, negatives and slides, and digitizing them with pristine quality so they last for generations. Their innovative apps and iMemories Cloud streaming and storage service allow customers to instantly stream and share memories on any device, organize them, and add to them over time. Their customer-centric team is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., where they have digitized more than 100 million memories to date. For more information, please visit https://www.imemories.com.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

