Acosta Group Names New Chief Financial Officer, Todd King

Experienced financial leader to support company's strategic growth plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Group announced today that Todd King will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 20. In this role, King will oversee Acosta Group's finance function and serve on the company's executive leadership team, reporting to Brian Wynne, Acosta Group CEO.

With more than 30 years of experience leading the financial and administrative operations of fast-growing global businesses, King joins Acosta Group from his most recent role as Global Chief Financial Officer for People 2.0, the largest independent global workforce deployment platform.

"We're thrilled to have a leader of Todd's caliber join the Acosta Group team as we continue to successfully drive growth, investment and transformation across our company," said Wynne. "His deep financial and operational experience will be invaluable in building on our strong financial foundation and accelerating our momentum in the marketplace with our clients and customers."

Previously, King held CFO roles for Addison Lee Group US, the private equity owned division of London-based Addison Lee Group; Adecco Group North America, an operating company of Zurich-based Adecco Group; and DBM, an Orlando-based global consulting firm. In these roles, King led finance, organizational transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic and operational functions.

ABOUT ACOSTA GROUP

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 95 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and ActionLink, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group

