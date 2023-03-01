Tequila Lovers Rejoice! High Noon's Sun Will Shine Even Brighter with the Release of High Noon Tequila Seltzer

The #1 Best Tasting Hard Seltzer1 is expanding its portfolio with a new tequila-based offering, letting tequila fans level up their hard seltzer

MODESTO, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your sunglasses because sunnier days are on the horizon. This spring, Spirit of Gallo's High Noon , the #1 best tasting hard seltzer1, is dropping its biggest innovation since its inception: High Noon Tequila Seltzer. Made with real tequila and real juice, High Noon Tequila Seltzer means tequila lovers who were never satisfied with malt-based hard seltzer offerings can now enjoy a sessionable drink made with their preferred spirit.

The newest innovation from High Noon complements the brand's core vodka seltzer offering and looks to bring new fans to the brand. (PRNewswire)

High Noon Tequila Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, real blanco tequila, is 100 calories, gluten-free with no added sugar, and available in four flavors:

Lime: A burst of fresh citrus notes and aroma

Grapefruit: A complex blend of grapefruit and fresh tasting citrus

Passionfruit: A hint of tropical flair and real passion fruit flavor

Strawberry: A fresh, juicy, sweet strawberry flavor and fruit finish

"Tequila continues to gain momentum and is one of the fastest growing spirits in the market. We saw an opportunity to expand our offering and bring tequila fans a hard seltzer we know they'll love," said Britt West, SVP & General Manager of Spirit of Gallo. "The debut of the High Noon Tequila Seltzer 8-pack comes at a time where tequila enthusiasts are craving the opportunity to enjoy their favorite spirit without having to compromise on convenience or taste. With tequila coming to the High Noon family, our sun continues to rise higher and shine brighter."

The new line extension will be supported by a full 360 marketing campaign launching later this spring.

The High Noon Tequila Seltzer 8-Pack will contain eight 355ml cans for an MSRP of $21.99. For more information on High Noon Tequila Seltzer and High Noon Vodka Seltzer, visit HighNoonSpirits.com .

1Source: The Tasting Panel, January 2021. Rated via blind tasting of industry professionals.

About High Noon

High Noon premium Hard Seltzer is made with real spirits and real fruit juice, with no added sugar and gluten free. At only 100 calories per can, High Noon Vodka is available in Lime, Peach, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit, Lemon and Watermelon 4-packs as well as variety 12-packs and 8-packs some which feature limited edition flavors like Kiwi, Guava, Pear, & Cranberry. High Noon Vodka Seltzer is sold as individual 355ml cans ($2.50 MSRP) and 700ml cans ($4.99), in 4-packs ($10.99 MSRP), 8-packs ($19.99 MSRP), and 12-packs ($25.99 MSRP). High Noon Tequila Seltzer is sold as an 8-pack ($21.99 MSRP). High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney, RumChata and more.

About Spirit of Gallo For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Hard Seltzer, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com

High Noon Tequila Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, real blanco tequila, is 100 calories, gluten-free with no added sugar, and is available in a lime, grapefruit, passionfruit and strawberry 8-pack. (PRNewswire)

High Noon (PRNewswire)

