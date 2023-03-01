Rose Luvaas of LyondellBasell Named 2023 Women MAKE Award Honoree

HOUSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announced its La Porte Site Operations Manager, Rose Luvaas, has been recognized by the Manufacturing Institute – the workforce development and education partner for the National Association of Manufacturers – as a 2023 Women MAKE Awards honoree. This is the second year a LyondellBasell leader has earned this high honor, which recognizes women who demonstrate excellence and leadership in the manufacturing industry.

The Manufacturing Institute names LyondellBasell La Porte Site Operations Manager, Rose Luvaas, as a 2023 Women MAKE Awards honoree. (PRNewswire)

For nearly the last 15 years, Luvaas has worked in a variety of leadership roles within the company including maintenance manager, technical manager, operations manager and site manager within the ethanol, polymers and olefins technologies across the U.S.

As a first-generation college student, Luvaas is a firm believer that people never stop learning, developing and growing. Luvaas recognizes the importance of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, which is why she volunteers with the South Dakota School of Mines Center for Alumni Relations and Advancement where she serves as Committee Chair for Alumni Engagement. Luvaas serves as a mentor and is on the Advisory Council for Women in Science Engineering.

"Rose demonstrates tremendous commitment and passion for serving others while at the same time, making an impact and leading with purpose," said Aaron Ledet, senior vice president, Olefins & Polyolefins, Americas. "She clearly demonstrates excellence and leadership in our industry, and we are proud to have her at LyondellBasell."

The Women MAKE Awards honors exceptional women who inspire the next generation of women in manufacturing and exemplify leadership within their companies. Women currently account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

On April 20, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each Honoree and tell their stories, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

About LyondellBasell

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and climate change. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LyondellBasell