Consumer Edge Announces Appointment of Marcus W. Mosen to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, a data insights and analytics company focused on the global consumer, announced the appointment of Marcus W. Mosen to the Board of Directors.

"Understanding consumer behavior is a key driver for growth and innovation in the digital economy. I am therefore exited to join Consumer Edge, a leading data services provider, in their next phase of growth and expansion," said Marcus W. Mosen. "It will be a thrilling task to support the leadership team in developing the organization and driving strategic growth in the financial services sector and beyond."

Mr. Mosen is a tenured executive in the digital payments, digital banking and fintech space. As a former COO, CEO, and advisor, he has developed and implemented strategies to enhance business propositions and has been involved in all parts of the value chain to drive growth and transformation. Currently, Marcus serves on Boards in the digital banking and payment services industry, and he is a senior advisor with the consulting firm Roland Berger. Select previous positions include CEO of payment firm Concardis, Board Member of Master Card Germany and advisor to Qentnis, acquired by Consumer Edge in 2022.

"Marcus's knowledge and expertise in the payments and fintech space across European markets support our strategy and growth trajectory as we continue to expand our coverage and offerings across international markets" said Bill Pecoriello, Founder and CEO of Consumer Edge.

The appointment of Mr. Mosen to the Consumer Edge Board follows an equity financing announced last month of over $60 million from funds managed by CoVenture, an asset management firm investing across the capital stack of tech-enabled companies.

About Consumer Edge

Founded in 2009 by CEO Bill Pecoriello, Consumer Edge is a data insights company delivering unparalleled views into global consumer spending behavior coupled with deep industry knowledge and analytical expertise. Our solutions provide key stakeholders across the investment and corporate landscapes with best-in-class tools to enable enhanced strategic decision making. Our product suite of data feeds, templates, and visualization platforms delivers unrivaled consumer spending intelligence by fusing numerous privacy-compliant data types across geographies. This unique set of capabilities allows for actionable insights driven by our near real-time market intelligence and benchmarking capabilities at the merchant, brand, and item levels.

About CoVenture

CoVenture is a multi-disciplinary alternative asset management firm focused on providing financing solutions across the entire capital stack. We support companies at various stages in their respective lifecycles, with the ability to provide the first round of institutional capital to early-stage companies as well as back more established businesses with tailored solutions. CoVenture and its affiliates manage over $2 billion in investor commitments across multiple credit and equity strategies. For more information visit https://coventure.vc/ .

