Arelion Extends Global Channel Partnership with United Cable Company

Carrier collaborates with UCC to expand its global channel coverage in financial and wholesale markets

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced an expanded partnership with United Cable Company (UCC), a boutique, privately-held master agent with a successful history of developing and sourcing complex subsea and terrestrial infrastructure on a global scale. Through the extended partnership, UCC will offer Arelion's complete suite of IP and optical services, including IP Transit, Wavelengths and Ethernet, to its large and expanding network of clients, global agents, VARs and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

As a continuation of the companies' lengthy partnership, Arelion will leverage UCC's expertise in the financial and wholesale markets to serve new customers, making Arelion's global network and footprint at the 10/100/400G levels available to companies that require high-capacity bandwidth and low-latency, diverse connectivity services. For over 30 years, UCC's procurement team has designed global infrastructure and complex solutions for its client base, delivering fast and accurate quotes, providing accelerated growth in international markets.

"We provide our clients with specialized solutions for their procurement needs that satisfy their latency, diversity and bulk wholesale requirements." said Eric Gutshall, UCC Founder and CEO. "We have experienced dramatic growth in international business markets over the past 20 years, so our partnership with Arelion is paramount to our continued success. We will leverage Arelion's experience and presence in these markets to provide the white glove treatment that our clients demand."

Arelion has won three consecutive 'Most Responsive Supplier Channel Team' Visionary Spotlight Awards from ChannelVision for its Conflict-Free Channel Program, recognizing the global carrier's commitment to world-class customer care through the telecom channel model. Through coordinated teamwork and a streamlined bid process, Arelion is an extension of UCC's seasoned procurement team, helping UCC provide its customers with access to Arelion's #1 ranked Internet backbone, AS1299. The companies will continue to satisfy clients' strategic business needs by building reliable, diverse networks that can handle the demands of the modern business landscape.

"Our continued collaboration with UCC is further validation of Arelion's commitment to providing exceptional network services and an industry-leading customer experience on a global scale," said Rob Pulkownik, Arelion Head of Channel Sales. "UCC's extensive global agent base and consultancy approach to procurement perfectly complements our global footprint, allowing us to connect with more customers who will benefit from our connectivity services."

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

