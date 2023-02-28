NEBIBO signs GIB CARSON COMPANIES as its rep group in the USA

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEBIBO is expanding into wholesale, offering its flagship Shark Snorkel Mask to retailers for the first time, represented by Gib Carson's industry leading sales team.

NEBIBO and GIB CARSON COMPANIES announced that the companies have entered into a strategic contract that will allow retailers access to NEBIBO's products through a professional team of sales reps providing unparalleled customer service. NEBIBO is a family-oriented snorkel brand focused on safety and fun for the whole family.

GIB CARSON COMPANIES has more than 40 years of experience, representing 30 territories across the USA. They have an experienced team of sales associates dedicated to great customer service, bringing to market exclusive brands of luxury products. NEBIBO is very pleased to make this announcement.

"We are delighted to be working with such a reputable team of sales associates to represent the NEBIBO brand" said Shannon Stevenson, one of the founders of NEBIBO. "Gib Carson showed such enthusiasm and excitement about our product line, we know his team understands the vision we have as a company."

Customers of NEBIBO will soon be able to access the Shark Snorkel in retail stores across the USA and Caribbean. Having it in retail stores makes it more available to people on vacation and unable to order online. Having a great team onboard that shares the NEBIBO vision, will allow NEBIBO to be where people need it most.

"When I saw the Shark Snorkel from NEBIBO, I wanted to be back on the road selling it myself," said Gib Carson Jr, President of GIB CARSON COMPANIES. "NEBIBO was exhibiting at the Atlanta Market, and we don't normally approach brands during the busy show, but I was so excited about the brand, that I knew we had to work with this company and represent their products."

About NEBIBO

NEBIBO's mission is to get kids off their electronic devices. Helping kids learn to swim, snorkel, and get over their fear of water, is a passion that drives the company. The journey started when the founders realized there was no recognizable and reliable snorkeling brand that parents could feel assured their kids would be safe using, and was designed in such as way as to be fun for kids, and inspire their imaginations.

