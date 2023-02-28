CourtAvenue Launches Latin America Office Amid Continued Corporate Growth

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CourtAvenue, the leading digital transformation agency, announced today the launch of its new Latin America office in Mexico City led by CEO Jaime Kalb.

Led by Kalb and his team, CourtAvenue Latin America is guiding clients through the digital ecosystem and catalyzing their digital transformation journeys, producing business strategies that enable better customer experiences, generate revenue growth, and prioritize cost optimization. With an expansive network and a skillful team of industry experts, CourtAvenue Latin America offers intelligent solutions that address client's needs and open-up new business possibilities, with consultancy and strategy services and commerce experience to clients in Mexico.

"As part of the Latin American expansion, we are able to service clients across the region, as well as support our global clients locally," said Jaime Kalb CEO of CourtAvenue Latin America. "We are bringing best in class talent from the region to work with CourtAvenue's incredible brands including KIA, General Mills, Epson, Dell, and Hershey to name a few."

Kalb launched his career in digital transformation more than 20 years ago at ProdigyMSN, a joint venture between Microsoft and Telmex. He crafted digital strategies for top-tier customers such as Citibanamex, Coca-Cola, Dell, Liverpool, LÓreal, Mercado Libre, Microsoft, Telcel, Toyota and more. In 2009, he founded Clarus, a comprehensive digital services agency, which became one of the most prestigious digital agencies in Mexico City with an extensive client base. Clarus saw explosive growth over the years and was acquired by WPP in 2014, to become part of the Mirum Network.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new office in Latin America, as it represents a significant step forward in our mission to connect and empower people worldwide," said agency co-founder Kenny Tomlin. "We look forward to working with our partners and customers in the region to drive innovation and growth."

CourtAvenue is a global agency with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio; Austin, Texas; San Diego, California, and the newest office in Mexico City, Mexico.

CourtAvenue is a global agency composed of industry entrepreneurs and experts accelerating digital transformation for the world's most ambitious companies. The agency works with clients to prioritize and actualize new avenues of digital and business growth by using data and insights to define growth verticals and modernizing business processes through emerging technologies. With its best-in-class commerce capabilities across owned and retail channels, the agency helps clients understand the customer needs they must address, the opportunities they have to differentiate, and the roadmap to bring it all to life. CourtAvenue drives clients closer to consumers by determining how to create human-centered interactions with the company, its services, and its products.

