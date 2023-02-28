Boogie Board Releases Groundbreaking VersaNotes in Iconic Color

KENT, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Displays, the makers of Boogie Board reusable writing and creativity products, is excited to announce the launch of VersaNotes in a new, high-contrast black color. Boogie Board is excited to release VersaNotes in their iconic green-on-black writing surface. VersaNotes are innovative reusable notes that are a sustainable replacement for paper sticky notes. Made with groundbreaking liquid crystal technology, VersaNotes are thin, adaptive notes that can be used in the home or office, and feature a magnetic corner for easy hanging.

VersaNotes with Black and Tricolor (PRNewswire)

Boogie Board is changing the sticky note industry by creating reusable, thin, adaptable notes by moving the battery from the writing device itself into the VersaPen, the patented stylus that erases the VersaNote with just a tap. To emulate the feel of pen and paper, VersaNotes are the thinnest LCD in the world, using never-before-seen advanced technology. They are designed to be used over and over; simply write, tap to erase, then write again.

Boogie Board's VersaNotes were built on three core values: reusability, sustainability, and clean technology. VersaNotes stand out from traditional sticky notes because they are reusable and able to be erased with just a tap. Since there are no reoccurring purchases (like traditional sticky notes and pens), VersaNotes easily cover their own costs after repeated use. The average American office worker uses over 2,500 sticky notes a year – that's a lot of paper to purchase!

Paper continues to have a strong effect on the world's sustainability. Although the digital world was expected to decrease the need for paper, the opposite has occurred -- the need for paper continues to increase every year. On top of that, the EPA estimates 1.6 billion disposable pens are thrown away each year. VersaNotes fills that gap with an upgraded analog solution for writing in the home and office that does not use paper or disposable pens.

VersaNotes are also a clean writing solution. They do not use ink or dry-erase markers, which can be messy and smudge. As the reusable writing space grows, some companies use wet-erase technology. VersaNotes do not need any water, and because they are reusable, VersaNotes keep your space clutter-free and the color corners keep you organized.

VersaNotes are now available in black exclusively at www.myboogieboard.com/versanotes

Kent Displays Makers of Boogie Board Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kent Displays, Inc.