Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 28, 2023

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on March 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report 2022 fourth quarter and twelve months financial results following market close on February 28, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call on March 1, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the results, and the discussion may include business, financial or other information not contained in the earnings release.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com .

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET Telephone number: (844) 695-5521 International telephone number: (412) 317-5438 Conference ID: 10174510

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com . Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 9392907. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on March 8, 2023.

