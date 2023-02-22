New Ben & Jerry's Churray for Churros!™ Is a Cinnamon Celebration

Shipping Now to Stores Across the Country

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben & Jerry's newest flavor is a delicious take on a beloved global treat no matter how you scoop it. Today, the Vermont-based dessert maker announced Churray for Churros!™ as its latest ice cream innovation delivering on nostalgia, celebrating all the best components of a churro: crunchy buttery texture, cinnamon, and sugar. The result is a perfect translation from the hot, fried cinnamon sprinkled baked good experience into a decadent ice cream.

Ben & Jerry's latest ice cream innovation, Churray for Churros™, celebrates all the best components of a churro: crunchy buttery texture, cinnamon, and sugar. The result is a perfect translation from the hot, fried cinnamon sprinkled baked good experience into a decadent ice cream. (PRNewswire)

"It was years in the making and we're excited to finally have churro in the lineup. Those flavors resonate with a lot of people and bring back so many memories, especially for us at Ben & Jerry's," said Flavor Guru Natalia Butler.

Depending on your tastebuds and where you hail from, your churro-eating preferences may vary. That's why Churray for Churros! ™ is the purest form of the popular dessert, allowing fans to customize their indulgence with toppings. "We interpreted the crunchy, sugary exterior of the churro into a swirl and buttery cinnamon ice cream for this flavor, while the cake-like interior texture of a churro is incorporated as soft, indulgent pieces throughout," said Butler. "We gave fans the base, but if you want to amp it up, you can have it your way with some chocolate or caramel drizzle."

Churray for Churros!™ will be featured across the United States in pints at an MSRP of $5.99-6.49. The new full-time flavor is shipping to stores now and in participating scoop shops. To find a pint near you, visit www.benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.35MM in 2022 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

