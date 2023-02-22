JanOne to Present Important Trial Results at Annual Meeting of American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians

JAN 123's in vitro study on low dose naltrexone vies for the Society's "Best Research Abstract of the Year"

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing non-addicting pain killers and treatments for underlying causes of pain, will present data on two of its investigational pharmaceutical compounds at the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) annual meeting in Washington DC in March, 2023.

Dr. Amol Soin, Chief Medical Officer of JanOne, will present results from the Phase IIa trial of JAN 101, which treats patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. He will also report data from in vitro studies of JAN 123, the low-dose naltrexone that treats complex regional pain syndrome and is being readied for late-stage clinical trials to facilitate FDA approval.

Both drugs have drawn attention for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians seeking to avoid exposing patients to addictive opioids.

JAN 123's in vitro study on low dose naltrexone vies for the Society's "Best Research Abstract of the Year"

JanOne's research project titled "In Vitro Study of Development of a Biphasic Low Dose Naltrexone (2mg) To Treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome" was chosen as a finalist for "Best Research Abstract" of the year. The winner will be announced at the ASIPP annual meeting.

"The American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians is one of the largest and most respected societies in the specialty of pain management," said Dr. Soin. "To have our work selected as a finalist at their annual meeting is a tremendous honor, and validates the great work done by our team."

Dr. Soin said he was looking forward to presenting data on the JAN 123 study on the main stage before colleagues from world-renowned institutions, physicians from large-group practices, and community physicians.

ASIPP has over 4,500 physician members. In addition to the national society, ASIPP has 48 state component societies and a large outreach to the pain management physician community.

Soin's enthusiasm was echoed by his colleague, Dr. Tony Giordano, JanOne's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are excited to present our research at ASIPP. As for having a candidate for best research abstract, we're especially honored given the peer review and strong competition. Being nominated is implied recognition of JAN 123's tremendous potential to relieve pain without the risk of having to deploy opioids."

Tony Isaac, JanOne's CEO, put the upcoming annual meeting in perspective: "While we are excited to present our work on ASIPP's national stage, we are equally motivated to bring these new therapies to those suffering from debilitating, chronic and painful diseases, such as complex regional pain syndrome and peripheral artery disease. The dedicated researchers at JanOne want to make a positive impact and ultimately improve people's quality of life."

