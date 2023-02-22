Capstone LLC Publishes The Most Underappreciated Developments for China's Markets for 2023

Changes in how China approaches managing its tech sector and financial markets will have significant implications for global investors and companies doing business there in 2023.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC is sharing its outlook on the most underappreciated policy developments that will play a big role in how investors and companies operate in China.

Capstone believes China's heavy-handed regulation of its tech industry is here to stay, despite market expectations the government's crackdown is near its end. In 2023, China will set and enforce policies that require technological development and innovation to occur hand-in-hand with the state. Private companies will have to abide by a higher "new normal" level of state integration in corporate governance and avoid conduct that runs afoul of the regulators or the Chinese Communist Party. They will also be encouraged to innovate, so long as they stay in line with CCP objectives. New rules proposed by Chinese authorities to streamline the initial public offering process, benefiting Chinese firms potentially seeking domestic listings, including ByteDance Ltd., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., and up-and-coming hardware and electric car manufacturers. The motivation for the new rules stems from China's desire to jumpstart its economy through the finance sector. While the rules will likely stimulate IPO activity, efforts to revive the finance sector will be hampered by US crackdowns on technology companies, as foreign scrutiny will discourage many firms from filing for IPOs.

