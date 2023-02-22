Tributes
Booking Holdings to Make Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on February 23

Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on February 23 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on February 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.