Alani Nu Introduces New Ready-To-Eat Snack - Alani Gummi

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu , the better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, announced the launch of their new and improved beloved gummy snack – Alani Gummi. Alani Gummies will be offered in Gummy Bears and all new Smoothie Gummy Rings with even less calories and less sugar than ever before.

"We saw an opportunity to create an even better version of our original gummy snacks and wanted to give people exactly what they asked for," said Founder, Katy Hearn. "My family and I love taking these on-the-go with us and we are so excited for everyone to get their hands on these!"

Alani Gummies only have 2 grams of sugar, 7 grams of fiber and 80 calories per serving. These snacks are also gluten-free, vegan and come packed with fruit forward flavors. In each 1.8 oz bag, Alani Gummi Gummy Bears include watermelon, fruit punch and grape flavors while Smoothie Gummy Rings will include apple & grape, strawberry & mango and mixed berry flavors.

Alani Gummies will be available on AlaniNu.com on Friday, February 24, 2023 starting at 12 PM EST for $34.99 per 12 pack. It will also be sold in GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, healthy snacks and more, and can be found at Walmart, Target, on Amazon, in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Kroger nationwide.

