TriNet Launches New Five-Minute Podcast, SMB Matters, Addressing Relevant and Timely Issues Facing Small and Medium-Size Businesses

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will launch a new podcast, SMB Matters. The quick-hit micro-podcast will provide top-of-mind commentary from TriNet experts on the latest trends and topics impacting SMBs. The first episode of SMB Matters will be available on Wednesday, February 22.

"We are thrilled to launch this short-form podcast that will serve to help entrepreneurs and SMBs navigate current business challenges, trends and opportunities," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer.

The premiere episode kicks off with TriNet's Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Samantha Wellington discussing how SMB leaders can stay engaged with employees following unprecedented workplace changes over the last three years. Ensuing episodes will feature TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield, and a host of other TriNet leaders and experts.

SMB Matters will be available on TriNet RISE, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other major podcast platforms.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

