Rack Room Shoes Launches Teacher of the Year Contest, Honoring Outstanding Educators

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rack Room Shoes is announcing its 2023 Teacher of the Year contest, recognizing exceptional teachers from around the country. The company invites individuals to nominate their favorite educators who inspire and guide students towards their goals.

Nominations for Rack Room Shoes' Teacher of the Year are now open. Honor a special teacher in your community!

The online competition will award five winning schools a technological grant worth $10,000 each, and each winning teacher will receive a $500 gift card to Rack Room Shoes. The grants will be used to upgrade the schools' technology, allowing students to explore new opportunities and further their education.

How to Participate in the 2023 Teacher of the Year Contest

Share your story: Respond to the question, "How does/did your or your child's favorite teacher encourage you or them to achieve real-life goals?"

Submit a photo: Along with a short paragraph, share a photo of your or your child's favorite teacher that highlights their impact on you or your child.

Nominate: Parents, guardians, PTA members, and other adults 18 years and older are encouraged to nominate their favorite teachers.

Monday, March 6 . Submit your entry directly online Timeframe: Entries will be accepted now until. Submit your entry directly online HERE

In previous years of the contest, the company has supported schools in need of technology upgrades, provided laptops to classrooms, and even equipped an entire special needs classroom with new desks.

"The Teacher of the Year contest is an opportunity to say thank you to educators who have made a lasting impact on our lives and to give back to their schools in a meaningful way," said Brenda Christmon, Senior Director of Brand Communication. "We value education and are committed to supporting teachers and local school initiatives that inspire and educate young minds."

Grand Prize Details

Five winning schools will receive a $10,000 technology grant.

Five winning teachers will each receive a $500 gift card to Rack Room Shoes.

March 19 to April 3 on the contest site Public voting will take place fromon the contest site HERE

Rack Room Shoes will announce the winners in early May and host a special presentation at the winning schools during the 2023 school year.

About Rack Room Shoes

Lumberton Jr. High Teacher Isaiah Stanley was named one of five Rack Room Shoes' Teacher of the Year winners in 2021. The school used the $10,000 technology grant to purchase laptops, iPads, and an online subscription to a web-based quiz game platform, creating an interactive and immersive learning station for each student. (PRNewswire)

A $10,000 technology grant from Rack Room Shoes changed how Sou Lee delivers instructions at John Muir Elementary School. In 2021, the shoe retailer named Lee, a sixth-grade math and science teacher, as one of five winners of its nationwide Teacher of the Year Contest, securing a $10,000 technology grant for the school – and a gift card for free shoes from Rack Room Shoes for Lee. With the grant, the school purchased four iPads, four Apple TVs, and a sound system to play music during recess. (PRNewswire)

In 2019, Rack Room Shoes named Dodson Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Kara Baldwin as one of five winners of its nationwide Teacher of the Year Contest, securing a $10,000 technology grant for the school and a gift card for shoes from Rack Room Shoes for Baldwin.Dodson Elementary used the technology grant to purchase new, faster desktops for classrooms right before area schools closed due to the pandemic in early 2020, which ultimately enhanced virtual instruction. (PRNewswire)

