MARKETVUE® REPORT: Over 80% of U.S. gastroenterologists have prescribed Dupixent for Eosinophilic Esophagitis since its 2022 approval

MARKETVUE® REPORT: Over 80% of U.S. gastroenterologists have prescribed Dupixent for Eosinophilic Esophagitis since its 2022 approval

First-to-market Regeneron/Sanofi's Dupixent (dupilumab) sees strong uptake in Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) since its May 2022 FDA approval, according to findings from REACH Market Research.

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite being recognized as a distinct etiology of eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease for less than 30 years, EoE care has evolved to include four treatment options:

(PRNewswire)

Dietary therapy

Proton pump inhibitors

Corticosteroids

Biologic therapy (Dupixent)

While EoE is marked by the availability of multiple drug classes, findings from REACH's MarketVue® assessment of the EoE market show that nearly one-third of EoE patients would be eligible for treatment with novel drug classes like Dupixent, according to surveyed gastroenterologists.

To access REACH's MarketVue® Report on EoE, visit https://reachmr.com or contact us at info@reachmr.com.

Physicians are eager for more diverse EoE treatment options including FDA-approved corticosteroids and new therapies that can improve histologic and symptomatic response. Importantly, EoE patients play an outsized role in treatment selection.

Melissa Curran, Director at REACH: "With few prognostic markers to guide treatment recommendations, treatment selection is primarily patient driven. Physicians usually present all classes of treatments to patients and educate on the pros and cons of each option. Since many EoE patients are young and active, convenience is a key driver of treatment preference."

The EoE pipeline is ripe with novel treatment options including:

Ellodi Pharma's reformulated corticosteroid APT-1011

Bristol Myer Squibb's IL-13 cendakimab

Pfizer's S1P etrasimod

Despite the flurry of development activity, late-stage failure is common in EoE (e.g., Takeda's TAK-721, AstraZeneca's Fasenra (benralizumab), Allakos' lirentelimab) due to the frequent discord between histological and symptomatic response as one gastroenterologist comments: "I'm a big believer in the histology and what we've seen in trials is that symptoms don't always correlate with histologic remission."

About MarketVue®

MarketVue® reports are a rare disease focused, fresh alternative to traditionally long and outdated market research reports. MarketVue® reports cover rare disease epidemiology and key market dynamics based on research from key opinion leader interviews, physician surveys, and secondary data.

About REACH Market Research

REACH is an independent pharmaceutical market research company focused on rare and niche diseases. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical market research and life sciences consulting, REACH fills an important gap in the market – accessible market research solutions for rare and niche diseases.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REACH Market Research