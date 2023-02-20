LEMOINE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MACRO COMPANIES

TRANSACTION STRENGTHENS LEMOINE'S POSITION AS A LEADER IN EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS AND DISASTER RECOVERY

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEMOINE, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company and a leading full-service construction management and disaster recovery firm, announced today that it has acquired Macro Companies, one of the largest emergency fuel and water suppliers in the world.

Operating for nearly 100 years, Macro Companies is a family-owned and operated business based in Broussard, LA, that has responded to approximately 150 disaster events across the U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and Haiti. The company manages and maintains the industry's largest company-owned fleet of specialized fuel transportation and dispensing vehicles.

This transaction strengthens LEMOINE's position as a global leader in emergency preparedness, disaster recovery and community resilience. The company currently operates four service lines: disaster services, building construction, program services and infrastructure. LEMOINE's acquisition of Macro, in addition to previous investments in Workforce Group and DCMC Partners, brings together more than 600 employees able to offer a complete suite of services to critical industries and governments preparing for and responding to natural disasters and emergencies.

"This service expansion is critical for LEMOINE in providing full-coverage emergency preparedness and disaster recovery services that create stronger, more resilient communities around the world," said Lenny Lemoine, LEMOINE CEO. "In times of emergency, water and fuel become the lifelines of a community and its first responders, and Macro Companies brings unparalleled experience managing logistics, transportation and distribution. This vital service combined with LEMOINE's expertise in construction and disaster management uniquely positions our firm to deliver superior value to the communities and customers we serve, particularly in health care and mission-critical industries."

"For nearly 100 years, Macro Companies and the McElligott family have upheld a longstanding commitment to the communities we serve in times of need—a commitment that will only be strengthened by this partnership," said Richard McElligott, president of Macro Companies. "Our success has only been possible through the dedication of our employees and clients. We are excited to partner with Bernhard Capital Partners and LEMOINE, a company we respect and admire, because we share similar values. Our teams recognize the critical nature of the services we provide in times of need—when failure is not an option, commitment is non-negotiable, and our clients need a full-service provider they can trust."

Macro's location in the Gulf Coast and historic investments in people, technology and equipment have resulted in decades of experience and unmatched expertise responding to natural and man-made disasters. Macro Companies' services include potable water; a unique fleet of military-grade, all-terrain and high-water vehicles; aviation fueling; and industry-leading electronic data capture on a specialized mobile fueling application, used during and after disasters.

Richard McElligott will continue to serve as president of Macro Companies, and Bill McElligott will continue to serve as vice president. Additionally, the existing leadership team will remain in place and the organization will remain headquartered in Broussard, LA.

ABOUT LEMOINE

LEMOINE, a Louisiana-based ENR Top-400 Contractor with nearly 50 years of experience across the Southern United States, has a long-standing, healthy core practice in commercial construction that has become a foundation for setting and executing strategic goals for expansion to adjacent and complementary business lines. LEMOINE Disaster Services, a service line of LEMOINE, has built a strong foundation supporting governmental entities with disaster recovery, including short-term and long-term recovery programs funded by FEMA and HUD. They have provided exceptional service in repairing and reconstructing thousands of homes across the southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2019, Bernhard Capital Partners (BCP) acquired a significant financial interest in LEMOINE, catapulting LEMOINE's expansion of a platform to deliver large-scale disaster recovery projects and pursue new delivery models. BCP is a private equity investment firm providing capital to growth companies within the energy, industrial and infrastructure services sectors. BCP was founded in 2013 by Jim Bernhard, former Chairman and CEO of the Shaw Group, and Jeff Jenkins.

ABOUT MACRO COMPANIES

Macro Companies Incorporated is a versatile fuel, water and transportation provider with specialized equipment capable of hauling a wide range of products and materials throughout the United States. From aviation fuel to petrochemicals, Macro Companies combines highly experienced personnel with a fleet of specialized trucks and equipment to provide customers with outstanding transport services.

