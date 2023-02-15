Rusty Hardin & Associates Welcomes Attorney Kendall Speer to Houston Office

Speer bolsters RH&A team with nearly a decade of trial and appellate experience

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP is pleased to announce it is strengthening its team of litigators with the addition of Kendall Speer, who joins the firm as a senior associate in its Houston office.

"Kendall is the full package, and we are tremendously excited to have her with us," said Mr. Hardin. "She is extremely bright, an excellent writer, and an awesome lawyer. From a client standpoint, she is the type of lawyer you want in your corner and by your side."

Ms. Speer will focus her practice on general commercial litigation, where she will use her nearly 10 years of experience in construction, employment, oil and gas, and real estate litigation. She will also handle appellate and probate issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Speer served as law clerk to Texas Supreme Court Justice John Phillip Devine. There she prepared opinions and recommended case disposition on a variety of appellate issues. She went on to become a partner at Houston litigation boutique Crady Jewett McCulley and Houren.

Ms. Speer is a summa cum laude graduate of South Texas College of Law, where she graduated second in her class. During law school, she interned for Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office. Prior to graduating, she served as a law clerk for Rusty Hardin & Associates, where she distinguished herself as a legal talent.

"We had the advantage of working with her years ago, and even then everybody loved her personality and her work. To have her back now – it is like a coming home," said Mr. Hardin.

"I could tell then that the environment and atmosphere here were different than at other firms," said Ms. Speer. "It felt like a family – a family of great lawyers who all cared about doing great work. It was always a goal to come back, and I couldn't be happier to see that goal come to fruition."

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate matters, and general civil and criminal litigation. To learn more, visit https://www.rustyhardin.com/.

